Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan PAAL tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token at the core of the PAAL AI ecosystem, which provides AI-powered services and tools, especially within the cryptocurrency sector. The token is designed to incentivize participation, reward users, and facilitate access to premium AI services.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Parameter Details Blockchain Ethereum Total Supply 1,000,000,000 (1 Billion) Smart Contract Renounced (no further minting possible) Transaction Tax 0% on buys and sells

The total supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens, with no further minting due to the renounced contract, ensuring transparency and security.

2. Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is not explicitly available in the latest public documentation, the following mechanisms are confirmed:

Staking Pools: A significant portion of tokens is allocated to staking pools, which are central to the ecosystem's incentive structure.

Buybacks: Tokens repurchased by the protocol are redirected into staking pools, increasing rewards for stakers.

Tokens repurchased by the protocol are redirected into staking pools, increasing rewards for stakers. Ecosystem Fund: Revenue generated by the platform is transferred to a dedicated ecosystem fund for growth and development.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility/Mechanism Description Staking Users can stake $PAAL in pools (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards in $PAAL and ETH. Revenue Sharing 50% of certain platform revenues are distributed to stakers. Buybacks Protocol buybacks increase staking pool rewards. Access to AI Services $PAAL unlocks premium AI tools and services within the ecosystem. Referral & Auto-Compound Referral system and auto-compounding features enhance user incentives and engagement.

Staking Pools & Rewards:

Pool Duration % of ETH Rewards APY (PAAL) 14 days 1.2% 3% 28 days 6% 10% 56 days 92.8% 15%

Stakers can claim rewards transparently and choose pools based on their preferred lock-up period and APY.

4. Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock: Users must lock their tokens for the chosen pool duration (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards.

Withdrawal: Tokens can only be withdrawn after the lock period ends; early withdrawal is not permitted.

5. Unlocking Time

Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal at the end of the selected staking period (14, 28, or 56 days).

No Global Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a broader vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other allocations, likely due to the renounced contract and the token's community-centric distribution.

6. Circulating Supply Trend

As of late July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 983 million $PAAL, indicating that nearly the entire supply is in circulation, with only a small fraction potentially locked in staking contracts at any given time.

7. Revenue and Ecosystem Integration

Revenue Streams: Include AI solution licensing, advertising, trading fees, and future subscription services.

Distribution: Revenues are funneled into the ecosystem fund and distributed to stakers, reinforcing the token's utility and value proposition.

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance Fixed supply, Ethereum, contract renounced Allocation Staking pools, buybacks, ecosystem fund (no detailed public breakdown) Usage/Incentive Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, access to AI services, referral, auto-compound Locking 14/28/56-day staking pools, no early withdrawal Unlocking At end of staking period, no global vesting schedule Circulating Supply ~983 million (as of July 2025), nearly all tokens in circulation

Note: The PAAL AI tokenomics model is designed for transparency, community participation, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on staking and revenue sharing as core incentive mechanisms. No evidence of complex vesting or unlock schedules exists, reflecting a straightforward, community-driven approach.