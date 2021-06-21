FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics

FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i FLOKI (FLOKI), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Information

Meme-coin med brugbarhed via en NFT gaming metaverse, en NFT- og merchandise-markedsplads og en krypto-uddannelsesplatform. Inspireret af navnet på Elon Musks hund og samarbejdet med hans bror, Kimbal Musk. FLOKIs mål er at være et af de ti bedste krypto-projekter og den førende inden for NFT gaming-sektoren.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://floki.com/
Hvidbog:
https://docs.floki.com/
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0xfb5b838b6cfeedc2873ab27866079ac55363d37e

FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for FLOKI (FLOKI), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 998.30M
$ 998.30M$ 998.30M
Samlet udbud
--
----
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 9.54T
$ 9.54T$ 9.54T
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
--
----
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.000359
$ 0.000359$ 0.000359
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.00000002
$ 0.00000002$ 0.00000002
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.00010464
$ 0.00010464$ 0.00010464

Dybdegående Token-struktur af FLOKI (FLOKI)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan FLOKI tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

ParameterDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Issuance100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
DistributionCommunity airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
  • All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
  • The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDetails
Community100% of tokens allocated to the community
Staking Program~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
Staking RewardsStakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
TreasuryReceives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
  • No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
  • Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

MechanismDescription
Medium of ExchangeUsed for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
StakingUsers can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
Transaction Tax0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
Deflationary Burns25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking PenaltyUnstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
GovernanceFLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
In-Game UtilityRequired to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps

4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

MechanismDetails
Staking LockUsers can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
Early Unstaking Penalty3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
Circulating SupplyAs of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
Unlocking ScheduleNo vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early

5. Tokenomics Table

FeatureDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Circulating100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
StakingUp to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
Staking RewardsPaid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
Transaction Tax0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking Penalty5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
GovernanceOff-chain via Snapshot
UtilityPayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more

6. Additional Notes

  • Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
  • No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.

7. Circulating Supply Trend

  • The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
  • As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.

8. Summary Table

CategoryMechanism/Detail
Issuance100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
AllocationCommunity, staking, treasury, burns
UsagePayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
IncentivesStaking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
LockingStaking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
UnlockingUser-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply

In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for FLOKI (FLOKI) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal FLOKI tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange FLOKI tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår FLOKI's tokenomics, kan du udforske FLOKI tokens live-pris!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.