FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics
FLOKI (FLOKI) Information
Meme-coin med brugbarhed via en NFT gaming metaverse, en NFT- og merchandise-markedsplads og en krypto-uddannelsesplatform. Inspireret af navnet på Elon Musks hund og samarbejdet med hans bror, Kimbal Musk. FLOKIs mål er at være et af de ti bedste krypto-projekter og den førende inden for NFT gaming-sektoren.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for FLOKI (FLOKI), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af FLOKI (FLOKI)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan FLOKI tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Issuance
|100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
|Distribution
|Community airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
- All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
- The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Community
|100% of tokens allocated to the community
|Staking Program
|~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
|Staking Rewards
|Stakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
- No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
- Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
|Staking
|Users can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
|Deflationary Burns
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|Unstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
|Governance
|FLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
|In-Game Utility
|Required to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Staking Lock
|Users can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
|Circulating Supply
|As of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
|Unlocking Schedule
|No vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early
5. Tokenomics Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Circulating
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Staking
|Up to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
|Staking Rewards
|Paid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
|Governance
|Off-chain via Snapshot
|Utility
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more
6. Additional Notes
- Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
- Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.
7. Circulating Supply Trend
- The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
- As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.
8. Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
|Unlocking
|User-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply
In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for FLOKI (FLOKI) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal FLOKI tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange FLOKI tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår FLOKI's tokenomics, kan du udforske FLOKI tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du FLOKI
Er du interesseret i at tilføje FLOKI (FLOKI) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe FLOKI, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for FLOKI hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
FLOKI Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor FLOKI måske er på vej hen? Vores FLOKI prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb FLOKI (FLOKI)
Beløb
1 FLOKI = 0.00010464 USD