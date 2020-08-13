Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan CRV tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance and incentive token for the Curve Finance protocol. Its token economics are designed to align incentives for liquidity providers, protocol users, and the broader Curve ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Continuous Emission: CRV is minted and distributed primarily to liquidity providers via a system of smart contracts (GaugeController, Minter, and Liquidity Gauges). The emission rate decreases over time, with a projected end date around the year 2140.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial and ongoing allocation of CRV is as follows:

Allocation Category Recipient Group Vesting/Unlock Type Vesting/Unlock Period % of Max Supply Notes Liquidity Providers Community/Incentives Linear, decreasing Daily, until ~2140 ~62% Main ongoing emissions, rate decreases over time Core Team Team/Advisors Linear 4 years (2020-08-13 to 2024-08-12) ~26.44% Subject to 4-year linear vesting Investors Private Investors Linear 2 years (2020-08-13 to 2022-08-12) ~3.57% Subject to 2-year linear vesting Employees Team/Advisors Linear 2 years (2020-08-13 to 2022-08-12) ~3% Subject to 2-year linear vesting Early Users Community/Incentives Linear 1 year (2020-08-13 to 2021-08-12) Variable Retroactive airdrop to early users Community Reserve Treasury/Ecosystem Cliff Immediate (2020-08-13) ~5% For ecosystem and community initiatives

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

CRV serves three primary functions within the Curve ecosystem:

Voting: CRV holders can lock their tokens to receive veCRV, which grants voting power in the DAO. This allows participation in governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes. Staking: Locked CRV (veCRV) holders receive a share of protocol trading fees, distributed as 3CRV (a stablecoin LP token). Boosting: By locking CRV, liquidity providers can boost their CRV rewards up to 2.5x, incentivizing long-term alignment and deeper liquidity.

Fee Distribution

50% of all trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders.

Fees are used to buy 3CRV, which is then distributed to veCRV holders.

Locking Mechanism

Vote-Escrowed CRV (veCRV): Users can lock CRV for a period ranging from 1 week to 4 years. The longer the lock, the more veCRV is received, and thus, the greater the voting power and reward boost.

Unlocking Time

Team/Investors/Employees: Linear vesting schedules, with team tokens unlocking over 4 years, and investor/employee tokens over 2 years, starting from August 13, 2020.

Allocation and Vesting Table

Recipient Group Unlock Type Start Date End Date Vesting/Unlock Notes Liquidity Providers Linear 2020-08-13 ~2140 Daily emission, decreasing rate Core Team Linear 2020-08-13 2024-08-12 4-year vesting Investors Linear 2020-08-13 2022-08-12 2-year vesting Employees Linear 2020-08-13 2022-08-12 2-year vesting Early Users Linear 2020-08-13 2021-08-12 1-year vesting Community Reserve Cliff 2020-08-13 2020-08-13 Immediate unlock

Underlying Mechanisms and Implications

Governance Power: The veCRV system ensures that only long-term aligned participants have significant influence over protocol decisions.

Limitations and Considerations

veCRV Illiquidity: Locked CRV (veCRV) is non-transferable, which can limit flexibility for holders.

Actionable Insights

For Liquidity Providers: Locking CRV for veCRV maximizes both governance power and yield.

Locking CRV for veCRV maximizes both governance power and yield. For Protocol Participants: Active participation in governance can direct incentives to preferred pools.

Active participation in governance can direct incentives to preferred pools. For Investors: Understanding the vesting and emission schedules is critical for assessing potential supply-side risks.

This structure ensures that Curve’s token economics are robust, incentive-aligned, and designed for long-term sustainability.