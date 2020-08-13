Curve (CRV) Tokenomics
Curve (CRV) Information
Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.
Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance and incentive token for the Curve Finance protocol. Its token economics are designed to align incentives for liquidity providers, protocol users, and the broader Curve ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Continuous Emission: CRV is minted and distributed primarily to liquidity providers via a system of smart contracts (GaugeController, Minter, and Liquidity Gauges). The emission rate decreases over time, with a projected end date around the year 2140.
- Governance-Directed: veCRV holders (vote-escrowed CRV) can vote on which liquidity pools receive CRV emissions, directing incentives to pools deemed most valuable by the community.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial and ongoing allocation of CRV is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Recipient Group
|Vesting/Unlock Type
|Vesting/Unlock Period
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Liquidity Providers
|Community/Incentives
|Linear, decreasing
|Daily, until ~2140
|~62%
|Main ongoing emissions, rate decreases over time
|Core Team
|Team/Advisors
|Linear
|4 years (2020-08-13 to 2024-08-12)
|~26.44%
|Subject to 4-year linear vesting
|Investors
|Private Investors
|Linear
|2 years (2020-08-13 to 2022-08-12)
|~3.57%
|Subject to 2-year linear vesting
|Employees
|Team/Advisors
|Linear
|2 years (2020-08-13 to 2022-08-12)
|~3%
|Subject to 2-year linear vesting
|Early Users
|Community/Incentives
|Linear
|1 year (2020-08-13 to 2021-08-12)
|Variable
|Retroactive airdrop to early users
|Community Reserve
|Treasury/Ecosystem
|Cliff
|Immediate (2020-08-13)
|~5%
|For ecosystem and community initiatives
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
CRV serves three primary functions within the Curve ecosystem:
- Voting: CRV holders can lock their tokens to receive veCRV, which grants voting power in the DAO. This allows participation in governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
- Staking: Locked CRV (veCRV) holders receive a share of protocol trading fees, distributed as 3CRV (a stablecoin LP token).
- Boosting: By locking CRV, liquidity providers can boost their CRV rewards up to 2.5x, incentivizing long-term alignment and deeper liquidity.
Fee Distribution
- 50% of all trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders.
- Fees are used to buy 3CRV, which is then distributed to veCRV holders.
Locking Mechanism
- Vote-Escrowed CRV (veCRV): Users can lock CRV for a period ranging from 1 week to 4 years. The longer the lock, the more veCRV is received, and thus, the greater the voting power and reward boost.
- Lock Duration: Maximum lock is 4 years; veCRV decays linearly as the lock approaches expiry.
Unlocking Time
- Team/Investors/Employees: Linear vesting schedules, with team tokens unlocking over 4 years, and investor/employee tokens over 2 years, starting from August 13, 2020.
- Liquidity Providers: Ongoing linear unlocks with a decreasing issuance rate, projected to continue until 2140.
- Early Users: Linear unlock over 1 year from August 13, 2020.
- Community Reserve: Cliff unlock on August 13, 2020.
Allocation and Vesting Table
|Recipient Group
|Unlock Type
|Start Date
|End Date
|Vesting/Unlock Notes
|Liquidity Providers
|Linear
|2020-08-13
|~2140
|Daily emission, decreasing rate
|Core Team
|Linear
|2020-08-13
|2024-08-12
|4-year vesting
|Investors
|Linear
|2020-08-13
|2022-08-12
|2-year vesting
|Employees
|Linear
|2020-08-13
|2022-08-12
|2-year vesting
|Early Users
|Linear
|2020-08-13
|2021-08-12
|1-year vesting
|Community Reserve
|Cliff
|2020-08-13
|2020-08-13
|Immediate unlock
Underlying Mechanisms and Implications
- Governance Power: The veCRV system ensures that only long-term aligned participants have significant influence over protocol decisions.
- Incentive Alignment: Boosting and fee-sharing mechanisms reward users who both provide liquidity and commit to long-term protocol participation.
- Emission Decay: The decreasing emission rate is designed to reduce inflationary pressure over time, supporting long-term value accrual for CRV holders.
- Vesting Schedules: Linear vesting for team, investors, and employees reduces the risk of large, sudden token releases, supporting price stability.
Limitations and Considerations
- veCRV Illiquidity: Locked CRV (veCRV) is non-transferable, which can limit flexibility for holders.
- Governance Centralization Risk: Large veCRV holders can exert significant influence, though this is mitigated by the need for long-term locks.
- Emission Uncertainty: The actual end date for emissions may vary depending on protocol governance and future upgrades.
Actionable Insights
- For Liquidity Providers: Locking CRV for veCRV maximizes both governance power and yield.
- For Protocol Participants: Active participation in governance can direct incentives to preferred pools.
- For Investors: Understanding the vesting and emission schedules is critical for assessing potential supply-side risks.
This structure ensures that Curve’s token economics are robust, incentive-aligned, and designed for long-term sustainability.
