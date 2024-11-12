Tokenomika pro peaq network (PEAQ)
Informace o peaq network (PEAQ)
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
peaq network (PEAQ): tokenomika a analýza cen
Prozkoumejte klíčové tokenomická a cenové data pro peaq network (PEAQ), včetně tržní kapitalizace, údajů o objemu, FDV a historie cen. Zjistěte na první pohled aktuální hodnotu tokenu a jeho postavení na trhu v přehledném shrnutí.
Hloubková struktura tokenu peaq network (PEAQ)
Pronikněte hlouběji do způsobu vydávání, alokace a odblokování tokenů PEAQ. V této části jsou zdůrazněny klíčové aspekty ekonomické struktury tokenu: utilita, pobídky a nabytí.
Overview
Peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), with its native token $PEAQ serving as the backbone for transactions, governance, and incentivization within the ecosystem. The tokenomics are structured to support long-term growth, robust network security, and broad community participation.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 4,200,000,000 PEAQ tokens.
- Issuance Model: Disinflationary, with a managed supply expansion to ensure sustainable growth.
- Inflation: A portion of tokens is released via inflation mechanisms, contributing to ongoing network incentives.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation is diversified across community, team, investors, ecosystem, and security, with detailed vesting and unlocking schedules. Below is a summary table of key allocations and their mechanisms:
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Total
|TGE Release
|Cliff & Vesting Details
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Granularity
|Total Amount
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|Varies
|Some instant, some with cliffs/vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant/Monthly
|84000000+
|Core Team (Core Contributors)
|11.5%
|0%
|9-month cliff, 36-month linear vesting
|2025-08-12
|Monthly
|483,000,000
|EoT Labs
|8.5%
|0%
|9-month cliff, 36-month linear vesting
|2025-08-12
|Monthly
|357,000,000
|Network Security
|3.4583%
|0%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|145,248,600
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|0%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|378,000,000
|Pre-Seed
|7%
|3.75%
|6-month cliff, 24-month linear vesting
|2025-05-12
|Monthly
|282,975,000
|Seed
|5%
|6.25%
|6-month cliff, 24-month linear vesting
|2025-05-12
|Monthly
|196,875,000
|Pre-launch Private Sale
|9%
|7.5%
|6-month cliff, 18-month linear vesting
|2025-05-12
|Monthly
|349,650,000
|Private Sale
|13%
|7.5%
|6-month cliff, 18-month linear vesting
|2025-05-12
|Monthly
|505,050,000
|Community Sale(s)
|5%
|100%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|252,000,000
|Grants
|1.77%
|0%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|74,291,837.77
|Market Making & Liquidity
|3.75%
|100%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|157,500,000
|Early Adopters Campaign
|2.53%
|0%
|3-month cliff, no linear vesting
|2025-02-12
|Instant
|106,260,000
|Get Real Campaign
|5%
|0%
|3-month cliff, no linear vesting
|2025-02-12
|Instant
|210,000,000
Note: TGE = Token Generation Event. Some allocations (e.g., Community Reserve, Expansion Reserve, Security Reserve) are released instantly with no cliff or vesting.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: $PEAQ is used for:
- Transaction fees (for both people and machines)
- Staking (Delegated Proof of Stake consensus)
- Network governance (voting on upgrades, grants, and economic policies)
- Machine trustworthiness and identity (self-sovereign Machine IDs)
- Access to DePIN functions and services
- Incentives:
- Staking rewards for validators and nominators
- Community campaigns and grants to incentivize ecosystem growth
- Machine and device onboarding rewards
- Revenue sharing for tokenized machine services (e.g., Machine DeFi, RWA tokenization)
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Cliffs: Many allocations have a cliff period (e.g., 6 or 9 months) before tokens begin to vest.
- Vesting: Linear vesting is common, with periods ranging from 18 to 36 months for team, investor, and lab allocations.
- Instant Unlocks: Some allocations (e.g., Community Sale, Market Making) are unlocked instantly at TGE.
- Staking: As of Q2 2025, 29.3% of total issuance was staked, with staking participation peaking above 40% before declining.
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Unlocks: Major unlocks began at mainnet launch (November 2024), with subsequent unlocks scheduled monthly or instantly depending on allocation.
- Future Unlocks: Large tranches for team and labs unlock monthly through August 2028.
- Quarterly Highlights: For example, Q3 2025 will see 327.3M tokens unlocked, with the largest shares going to investors and the community.
Tokenomics Table (Summary)
|Category
|% Allocation
|Unlock Mechanism
|Vesting/Cliff Details
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|Mixed (instant, cliff, vesting)
|36-month vesting, some no lock-up
|Core Contributors
|11.5%
|9-month cliff, 36-month vesting
|Monthly unlocks
|EoT Labs
|8.5%
|9-month cliff, 36-month vesting
|Monthly unlocks
|Investors (Seed, Private, Pre-Seed, Pre-Launch)
|~34%
|6-month cliff, 18-24 month vesting
|Monthly unlocks
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|Instant
|No cliff or vesting
|Network Security
|3.5%
|Instant
|No cliff or vesting
|Staking
|Dynamic
|Liquid, user-driven
|29.3% staked as of Q2 2025
Additional Insights
- Network Activity: Despite price and market cap declines in 2025, network usage (transactions, active users, machine onboarding) surged, indicating strong utility-driven demand.
- Revenue: Protocol revenue is generated from transaction fees, with $21.6k in Q2 2025 and cumulative growth over time.
- Governance: On-chain governance is planned, with token holders gaining voting rights on protocol decisions.
Conclusion
Peaq’s tokenomics are designed to balance early ecosystem growth, long-term sustainability, and robust security. The allocation and unlocking schedules are transparent, with a strong focus on incentivizing community participation, rewarding contributors, and supporting the machine economy. The combination of staking, vesting, and utility-driven demand underpins the economic model, while the unlocking timeline ensures gradual distribution to avoid market shocks.
For further details, see the official documentation and launch details.
Tokenomika peaq network (PEAQ): Vysvětlení klíčových ukazatelů a případy použití
Pochopení tokenomiky pro peaq network (PEAQ) je nezbytné pro analýzu jeho dlouhodobé hodnoty, udržitelnosti a potenciálu.
Klíčové ukazatele a jejich výpočet:
Celkový objem:
Maximální počet tokenů PEAQ, které byly nebo budou kdy vytvořeny.
Objem v oběhu:
Počet tokenů, které jsou v současné době k dispozici na trhu a v rukou veřejnosti.
Maximální objem:
Pevný limit pro celkový počet tokenu PEAQ, které mohou existovat.
FDV (plně zředěná kapitalizace):
Vypočítá se jako aktuální cena × maximální objem, čímž se získá projekce celkové tržní kapitalizace, pokud jsou všechny tokeny v oběhu.
Míra inflace:
Odráží rychlost zavádění nových tokenů, což ovlivňuje jejich nedostatek a dlouhodobý pohyb ceny.
Proč jsou tyto ukazatele pro obchodníky důležité?
Velký objem v oběhu = vyšší likvidita.
Omezený maximální objem + nízká inflace = potenciál dlouhodobého zhodnocení.
Transparentní rozdělování tokenů = větší důvěra v projekt a nižší riziko centralizované kontroly.
Vysoká FDV při nízké aktuální tržní kapitalizaci = možné signály nadhodnocení.
Teď, když už tokenomice pro PEAQ rozumíte, zjistěte aktuální cenu tokenuPEAQ!
Data o tokenomice na této stránce pochází ze externích zdrojů. Společnost MEXC nezaručuje jejich přesnost. Před investicí prosím proveďte důkladný průzkum.
