PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

JménoPEAQ

PoziceNo.368

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.60%

Objem v oběhu875,729,028.8491887

Max. objem0

Celkový objem4,276,688,485.7847724

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Nejnižší cena0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Veřejný blockchainPEAQEVM

Představenípeaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

MEXC je vaše nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám. Objevte přední světovou burzu kryptoměn pro nákup, obchodování a vydělávání na kryptoměnách. Obchodujte s bitcoinem BTC, ethereem ETH a více než 3,000 altcoiny.
Hledat
Oblíbené
PEAQ/USDC
peaq network
----
--
Nejvyšší za 24 h
--
Nejnižší za 24 h
--
Objem za 24 h (PEAQ)
--
Částka za 24 h (USDC)
--
Graf
Info
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Tržní obchody
Spot
Open orders（0）
Historie objednávek
Historie obchodů
Otevřené pozice (0)
MEXC je vaše nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám. Objevte přední světovou burzu kryptoměn pro nákup, obchodování a vydělávání na kryptoměnách. Obchodujte s bitcoinem BTC, ethereem ETH a více než 3,000 altcoiny.
PEAQ/USDC
peaq network
--
--‎--
Nejvyšší za 24 h
--
Nejnižší za 24 h
--
Objem za 24 h (PEAQ)
--
Částka za 24 h (USDC)
--
Graf
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Info
Open orders（0）
Historie objednávek
Historie obchodů
Otevřené pozice (0)
network_iconAbnormální chování sítě
Čára 1
Online služby zákazníkům
Loading...