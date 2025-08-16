2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00494+2.91%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06278+213.90%
Sdílet
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-5.46%
U
U$0.02465-8.19%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03121-6.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.264+2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015+7.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001933+1.79%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Says Project Crypto Will Provide ‘Clarity and Certainty’

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Says Project Crypto Will Provide ‘Clarity and Certainty’

The Trump nominee made the comments during a televised news interview early Friday morning on Fox Business. Paul Atkins Once Again Pledges Clearer Crypto Guidelines From the SEC Project Crypto, a bold new initiative currently being undertaken by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will primarily focus on providing “clarity and certainty” to industry […]
U
U$0.02465-8.19%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03121-6.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.264+2.19%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 05:39
Fed Scraps Crypto Oversight Program After Trump’s “Debanking” Outcry

Fed Scraps Crypto Oversight Program After Trump’s “Debanking” Outcry

The U.S. Federal Reserve has announced that it will dismantle its “Novel Activities Supervision Program,” a regulatory initiative launched in 2023 to more closely oversee banks’ involvement in cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and other emerging financial technologies. The move comes amid political pressure and growing criticism from pro-crypto lawmakers, with some framing the program as part of a broader “debanking” agenda targeting digital asset firms. Fed Says Specialized Crypto Banking Oversight No Longer Needed In a statement released Friday , the central bank confirmed it would “sunset” the program and return to “monitoring banks’ novel activities through the normal supervisory process.” @federalreserve announces it will sunset its novel activities supervision program and return to monitoring banks’ novel activities through the normal supervisory process: https://t.co/GRhepriDhY — Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) August 15, 2025 The central bank said the program, launched in August 2023 under Supervisory Letter SR 23-7, achieved its goal of strengthening its understanding of the risks tied to digital assets and related bank risk-management practices, making the specialized oversight framework unnecessary. The initiative was designed as a risk-focused tool to supervise activities such as crypto-asset custody, crypto-collateralized lending, distributed ledger technology (DLT) projects, and traditional banking services provided to crypto companies and fintechs. It also imposed heightened scrutiny on stablecoin issuance and transactions, requiring pre-approval and proof of robust risk controls. At the time, Fed officials argued that the framework would help resolve “unique questions around permissibility” and mitigate vulnerabilities, including money laundering, customer runs, and cybersecurity breaches. The program brought together digital-asset specialists and conventional bank examiners to merge technical and regulatory expertise. However, crypto-friendly lawmakers criticized the effort as part of “ Operation Chokepoint 2.0 ,” an alleged campaign to cut off banking access for politically disfavored industries, including digital asset firms. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), a vocal blockchain advocate, celebrated the Fed’s reversal on X (formerly Twitter), stating that “Big win for putting an end to Operation Chokepoint 2.0. The Fed announced it’s killing the targeted supervision of digital asset banking activities. There’s still more to do, but this is real progress toward a level playing field for crypto.” Big win for putting an end to Operation Chokepoint 2.0. The Fed announced it’s killing the targeted supervision of digital asset banking activities. There’s still more to do, but this is real progress toward a level playing field for crypto. https://t.co/1eQA4xlg0f — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 15, 2025 The policy shift comes against a heated political backdrop. President Donald Trump has repeatedly condemned what he calls “debanking” by federal regulators and has vowed to dismantle programs he sees as hostile to cryptocurrency and innovation. Although the Fed did not reference political pressure in its decision, Friday’s statement suggested the lessons learned from the program would now be integrated into standard oversight. The withdrawal of SR 23-7 removes the extra supervisory layer that applied to banks involved in complex fintech partnerships, stablecoin operations, and concentrated crypto service provision. Going forward, such activities will be assessed under the same risk-based framework used for other bank operations. Still, the Fed stressed that expectations for safety, soundness, and compliance remain in place, meaning banks will continue to face strict requirements for risk management and regulatory approvals before engaging with digital assets. U.S. Regulators Drop ‘Reputational Risk’ Rule, Easing Bank-Crypto Ties Under the Biden administration, U.S. federal banking agencies imposed tight restrictions on how banks could work with crypto businesses. That approach has shifted dramatically since President Donald Trump, a vocal supporter of digital assets, took office earlier this year. In March, Trump signed a long-anticipated executive order establishing a friendlier federal framework for digital asset oversight. The move was followed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) removing “reputational risk” as a supervisory factor , a policy long criticized by crypto advocates as a vague excuse to block banking relationships. The FDIC also issued guidance clearing the way for supervised banks to engage in crypto-related activities without prior approval, provided they meet existing safety and compliance standards. 🏦 The US Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC discussed how existing laws, regulations and risk-management protocols apply to crypto ‘safekeeping.’ #FederalReserve #CryptoCustody #FDIC https://t.co/OoMS9PNHBF — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 15, 2025 In July, the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement reminding banks offering crypto custody to maintain strong risk management. The agencies stressed that banks can provide custody in fiduciary or non-fiduciary capacities, but must safeguard cryptographic keys, comply with federal and state laws, and implement protections against cyber threats and mismanagement. 🏛️ The US Federal Reserve removes “reputational risk” from bank oversight, addressing crypto industry concerns about banking access. #Crypto #Banking https://t.co/4xwpC0KqZR — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 24, 2025 The regulatory shift continued on June 24, when the Fed formally removed “reputational risk” from its oversight framework, promising more transparent and consistent supervision. Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association, called it “a long-overdue step” toward letting banks make business decisions based on market conditions rather than regulatory opinion. Congress has also moved toward clarity. On July 18, President Donald Trump signed the landmark GENIUS Act , marking the entry of the United States into a new era of federally regulated stablecoins. 🇺🇸 As GENIUS Act passes, regulatory paths stabilize across jurisdictions and digital assets may find stronger footing for long-term planning. #genius #stablecoin https://t.co/Hdq2wceITt — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 18, 2025 Meanwhile, Trump signed another executive order urging regulators to remove barriers that prevent 401(k) retirement plans from offering alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies. If enacted, the measure could put digital assets directly into mainstream retirement savings, a landmark shift for U.S. investors.
Sidekick
K$0.2129-3.62%
Threshold
T$0.01658+0.30%
U
U$0.02465-8.19%
RealLink
REAL$0.04959-1.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.264+2.19%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:17
Czech police arrest infamous darknet operator in Bitcoin-for-favors scandal

Czech police arrest infamous darknet operator in Bitcoin-for-favors scandal

The man behind Sheep Marketplace, a defunct darknet hub, now faces fresh charges after allegedly funneling $45 million in Bitcoin to Czech officials in the justice ministry. Prosecutors confirm the probe covers money laundering and illegal drug operations, signaling a…
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000926-0.34%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0067-1.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00718+2.42%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/16 04:35
KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss

KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss

KULR Technology Group booked a net income of $8.14 million in the second quarter of 2025, fueled mainly by gains from its bitcoin holdings. KULR Leverages Bitcoin for $8.14M Gain; Revenue up 63% in Q2 KULR, which joined the Russell 3000 Index in June, builds energy storage solutions for extreme environments and uses bitcoin (BTC) […]
Bitcoin
BTC$117,765.77-0.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.247-1.50%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0272-3.71%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-1.33%
RUSSELL
RUSSELL$0.006387+8.03%
LayerNet
NET$0.000128-4.47%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 04:20
Web3 esports platform Miomi Game integrates AUSD on Polygon

Web3 esports platform Miomi Game integrates AUSD on Polygon

Miomi Game, a web3 esports platform launched on multiple blockchain across the ecosystem, has integrated Polygon to bring gaming prizes in Agora’s stablecoin AUSD to players. The esports online arena announced the integration with Polygon on Friday, and eyes fast,…
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10483-1.02%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.0105+1.05%
The Arena
ARENA$0.00679--%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/16 03:38
Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

BlackRock's CEO, a major Bitcoin backer, became the interim, co-chair of the WEF board.
Major
MAJOR$0.16307-1.99%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/16 03:33
DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

DeFi Development Corp is rapidly expanding its Solana holdings, with a $22M buy.
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/16 03:24

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes