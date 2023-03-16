Tokenomika pro Arbitrum (ARB)
Informace o Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Arbitrum (ARB): tokenomika a analýza cen
Prozkoumejte klíčové tokenomická a cenové data pro Arbitrum (ARB), včetně tržní kapitalizace, údajů o objemu, FDV a historie cen. Zjistěte na první pohled aktuální hodnotu tokenu a jeho postavení na trhu v přehledném shrnutí.
Hloubková struktura tokenu Arbitrum (ARB)
Pronikněte hlouběji do způsobu vydávání, alokace a odblokování tokenů ARB. V této části jsou zdůrazněny klíčové aspekty ekonomické struktury tokenu: utilita, pobídky a nabytí.
Arbitrum’s ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Fixed at 10 billion ARB tokens.
- Initial Distribution: No public sale or ICO. Tokens were distributed via airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, advisors, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
The ARB token allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2025):
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core team and advisors, subject to vesting
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors, subject to vesting
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to early users (March 2023)
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives, operational expenses, vesting
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem growth and partnerships
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is a governance token. Holders can vote on proposals, allocate treasury funds, amend the DAO constitution, and authorize new chains.
- Incentives:
- Airdrops: Early users and DAOs received ARB as retroactive rewards.
- Ecosystem Programs: The DAO treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of late 2024, there are no direct staking or yield mechanisms for ARB holders, but the DAO may allocate incentives in the future.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff and Linear Vesting:
- Team, Advisors, Investors: 4-year vesting, with a 1-year cliff (first unlock after 1 year), then monthly linear unlocks for the remaining 3 years (March 2024–March 2027).
- Foundation: 7.5% of supply, with 0.5% unlocked at genesis and the rest vesting linearly over 4 years from April 2023.
- DAO Treasury: Unlocked at genesis, but actual spending is governed by DAO proposals.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were unlocked one week after token genesis (March–April 2023).
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Amount per Period
|Unlock Type
|DAO Treasury
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by proposals
|2023-03-16
|2023-03-16
|3,526,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|DAO Airdrop
|Airdrop to DAOs, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|113,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|User Airdrop
|Airdrop to users, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|1,162,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|Arbitrum Foundation
|4-year linear vesting, daily unlocks
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|~513,347 per day
|Linear/Daily
- Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of total supply vests monthly, with full vesting by March 2027.
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks and align incentives for long-term contributors.
Additional Mechanisms
- Governance Locking: ARB holders can delegate voting power; proposals have waiting periods to allow for community review and action.
- Challenge Bonds: In protocol dispute resolution, challenge bonds are used and can be confiscated and sent to the DAO treasury if parties act dishonestly.
Summary Table: Allocation and Vesting
|Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by DAO
|Team & Advisors
|26.9%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|Investors
|17.5%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Unlocked 1 week after genesis
|Foundation
|7.5%
|0.5% at genesis, rest vests linearly over 4 years
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|Unlocked as per program schedule
Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and allocation structure is designed to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development and flexibility for future incentive programs.
- Market Dynamics: Predictable unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate sudden supply shocks, supporting market stability.
- No Native Yield: As of the latest data, ARB does not offer native staking or yield, focusing its utility on governance and ecosystem incentives.
In summary: Arbitrum’s ARB tokenomics are structured for long-term sustainability, robust governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and gradual unlocking schedule that fully vests by March 2027.
Tokenomika Arbitrum (ARB): Vysvětlení klíčových ukazatelů a případy použití
Pochopení tokenomiky pro Arbitrum (ARB) je nezbytné pro analýzu jeho dlouhodobé hodnoty, udržitelnosti a potenciálu.
Klíčové ukazatele a jejich výpočet:
Celkový objem:
Maximální počet tokenů ARB, které byly nebo budou kdy vytvořeny.
Objem v oběhu:
Počet tokenů, které jsou v současné době k dispozici na trhu a v rukou veřejnosti.
Maximální objem:
Pevný limit pro celkový počet tokenu ARB, které mohou existovat.
FDV (plně zředěná kapitalizace):
Vypočítá se jako aktuální cena × maximální objem, čímž se získá projekce celkové tržní kapitalizace, pokud jsou všechny tokeny v oběhu.
Míra inflace:
Odráží rychlost zavádění nových tokenů, což ovlivňuje jejich nedostatek a dlouhodobý pohyb ceny.
Proč jsou tyto ukazatele pro obchodníky důležité?
Velký objem v oběhu = vyšší likvidita.
Omezený maximální objem + nízká inflace = potenciál dlouhodobého zhodnocení.
Transparentní rozdělování tokenů = větší důvěra v projekt a nižší riziko centralizované kontroly.
Vysoká FDV při nízké aktuální tržní kapitalizaci = možné signály nadhodnocení.
Teď, když už tokenomice pro ARB rozumíte, zjistěte aktuální cenu tokenuARB!
Jak nakupovat ARB
Chtěli byste si přidat Arbitrum (ARB) do svého portfolia? MEXC podporuje různé způsoby nákupu ARB, včetně kreditních karet, bankovních převodů a peer-to-peer obchodování. Ať už jste začátečník nebo profesionál, MEXC vám dopřeje snadný a bezpečný nákup kryptoměn.
Historie cen pro Arbitrum (ARB)
Analýza historie cen ARB pomáhá uživatelům pochopit minulé pohyby na trhu, klíčové úrovně podpory/odporu a vzorce volatility. Ať už sledujete historická maxima, nebo hledáte trendy, historická data jsou důležitou součástí předpovídání cen a technické analýzy.
Předpověď ceny ARB
Chcete vědět, kam může ARB zamířit? Naše stránka s předpověďmi cen ARB kombinuje tržní sentiment, historické trendy a technické ukazatele a nabízí tak výhled do budoucna.
Proč byste měli zvolit MEXC?
MEXC je jednou z nejlepších kryptoměnových burz na světě, které důvěřují miliony uživatelů po celém světě. Ať už jste začátečník, nebo profesionál, MEXC je vaší nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám.
Prohlášení
Data o tokenomice na této stránce pochází ze externích zdrojů. Společnost MEXC nezaručuje jejich přesnost. Před investicí prosím proveďte důkladný průzkum.
Koupit Arbitrum (ARB)
Částka
1 ARB = 0.4841 USD