Tokenomika pro Arbitrum (ARB)

Tokenomika pro Arbitrum (ARB)

Zjistěte klíčové informace o Arbitrum (ARB), včetně jeho objemu tokenů, modelu rozdělení a tržních dat v reálném čase.
USD

Informace o Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

Oficiální webové stránky:
https://arbitrum.foundation
Bílá kniha:
https://github.com/OffchainLabs
Block Explorer:
https://arbiscan.io/token/0x912CE59144191C1204E64559FE8253a0e49E6548

Arbitrum (ARB): tokenomika a analýza cen

Prozkoumejte klíčové tokenomická a cenové data pro Arbitrum (ARB), včetně tržní kapitalizace, údajů o objemu, FDV a historie cen. Zjistěte na první pohled aktuální hodnotu tokenu a jeho postavení na trhu v přehledném shrnutí.

Tržní kapitalizace:
$ 2.49B
$ 2.49B$ 2.49B
Celkový objem:
--
----
Objem v oběhu:
$ 5.15B
$ 5.15B$ 5.15B
FDV (plně zředěná kapitalizace):
--
----
Historické maximum:
$ 10.0003
$ 10.0003$ 10.0003
Historické minimum:
$ 0.24501892750047008
$ 0.24501892750047008$ 0.24501892750047008
Aktuální cena:
$ 0.4841
$ 0.4841$ 0.4841

Hloubková struktura tokenu Arbitrum (ARB)

Pronikněte hlouběji do způsobu vydávání, alokace a odblokování tokenů ARB. V této části jsou zdůrazněny klíčové aspekty ekonomické struktury tokenu: utilita, pobídky a nabytí.

Arbitrum’s ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: Fixed at 10 billion ARB tokens.
  • Initial Distribution: No public sale or ICO. Tokens were distributed via airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
  • Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, advisors, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

The ARB token allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2025):

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Arbitrum DAO Treasury35.3%Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)26.9%Core team and advisors, subject to vesting
Offchain Labs (Investors)17.5%Early investors, subject to vesting
User Airdrop11.6%Distributed to early users (March 2023)
Arbitrum Foundation7.5%Strategic initiatives, operational expenses, vesting
Ecosystem Airdrop1.1%For ecosystem growth and partnerships

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ARB is a governance token. Holders can vote on proposals, allocate treasury funds, amend the DAO constitution, and authorize new chains.
  • Incentives:
    • Airdrops: Early users and DAOs received ARB as retroactive rewards.
    • Ecosystem Programs: The DAO treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth.
    • No Native Staking/Rewards: As of late 2024, there are no direct staking or yield mechanisms for ARB holders, but the DAO may allocate incentives in the future.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Cliff and Linear Vesting:
    • Team, Advisors, Investors: 4-year vesting, with a 1-year cliff (first unlock after 1 year), then monthly linear unlocks for the remaining 3 years (March 2024–March 2027).
    • Foundation: 7.5% of supply, with 0.5% unlocked at genesis and the rest vesting linearly over 4 years from April 2023.
    • DAO Treasury: Unlocked at genesis, but actual spending is governed by DAO proposals.
    • Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were unlocked one week after token genesis (March–April 2023).

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation RecipientDescriptionVesting StartVesting EndUnlock Amount per PeriodUnlock Type
DAO TreasuryUnlocked at genesis, governed by proposals2023-03-162023-03-163,526,000,000Instant/Cliff
DAO AirdropAirdrop to DAOs, available after 1 week2023-03-232023-03-23113,000,000Instant/Cliff
User AirdropAirdrop to users, available after 1 week2023-03-232023-03-231,162,000,000Instant/Cliff
Arbitrum Foundation4-year linear vesting, daily unlocks2023-04-172027-04-16~513,347 per dayLinear/Daily
  • Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of total supply vests monthly, with full vesting by March 2027.
  • Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks and align incentives for long-term contributors.

Additional Mechanisms

  • Governance Locking: ARB holders can delegate voting power; proposals have waiting periods to allow for community review and action.
  • Challenge Bonds: In protocol dispute resolution, challenge bonds are used and can be confiscated and sent to the DAO treasury if parties act dishonestly.

Summary Table: Allocation and Vesting

Category% of SupplyVesting/Unlocking Details
DAO Treasury35.3%Unlocked at genesis, governed by DAO
Team & Advisors26.9%4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
Investors17.5%4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
User Airdrop11.6%Unlocked 1 week after genesis
Foundation7.5%0.5% at genesis, rest vests linearly over 4 years
Ecosystem Airdrop1.1%Unlocked as per program schedule

Implications and Analysis

  • Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and allocation structure is designed to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community.
  • Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development and flexibility for future incentive programs.
  • Market Dynamics: Predictable unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate sudden supply shocks, supporting market stability.
  • No Native Yield: As of the latest data, ARB does not offer native staking or yield, focusing its utility on governance and ecosystem incentives.

In summary: Arbitrum’s ARB tokenomics are structured for long-term sustainability, robust governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and gradual unlocking schedule that fully vests by March 2027.

Tokenomika Arbitrum (ARB): Vysvětlení klíčových ukazatelů a případy použití

Pochopení tokenomiky pro Arbitrum (ARB) je nezbytné pro analýzu jeho dlouhodobé hodnoty, udržitelnosti a potenciálu.

Klíčové ukazatele a jejich výpočet:

Celkový objem:

Maximální počet tokenů ARB, které byly nebo budou kdy vytvořeny.

Objem v oběhu:

Počet tokenů, které jsou v současné době k dispozici na trhu a v rukou veřejnosti.

Maximální objem:

Pevný limit pro celkový počet tokenu ARB, které mohou existovat.

FDV (plně zředěná kapitalizace):

Vypočítá se jako aktuální cena × maximální objem, čímž se získá projekce celkové tržní kapitalizace, pokud jsou všechny tokeny v oběhu.

Míra inflace:

Odráží rychlost zavádění nových tokenů, což ovlivňuje jejich nedostatek a dlouhodobý pohyb ceny.

Proč jsou tyto ukazatele pro obchodníky důležité?

Velký objem v oběhu = vyšší likvidita.

Omezený maximální objem + nízká inflace = potenciál dlouhodobého zhodnocení.

Transparentní rozdělování tokenů = větší důvěra v projekt a nižší riziko centralizované kontroly.

Vysoká FDV při nízké aktuální tržní kapitalizaci = možné signály nadhodnocení.

Teď, když už tokenomice pro ARB rozumíte, zjistěte aktuální cenu tokenuARB!

Jak nakupovat ARB

Chtěli byste si přidat Arbitrum (ARB) do svého portfolia? MEXC podporuje různé způsoby nákupu ARB, včetně kreditních karet, bankovních převodů a peer-to-peer obchodování. Ať už jste začátečník nebo profesionál, MEXC vám dopřeje snadný a bezpečný nákup kryptoměn.

Historie cen pro Arbitrum (ARB)

Analýza historie cen ARB pomáhá uživatelům pochopit minulé pohyby na trhu, klíčové úrovně podpory/odporu a vzorce volatility. Ať už sledujete historická maxima, nebo hledáte trendy, historická data jsou důležitou součástí předpovídání cen a technické analýzy.

Předpověď ceny ARB

Chcete vědět, kam může ARB zamířit? Naše stránka s předpověďmi cen ARB kombinuje tržní sentiment, historické trendy a technické ukazatele a nabízí tak výhled do budoucna.

Proč byste měli zvolit MEXC?

MEXC je jednou z nejlepších kryptoměnových burz na světě, které důvěřují miliony uživatelů po celém světě. Ať už jste začátečník, nebo profesionál, MEXC je vaší nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám.

Více než 4,000 obchodovatelných párů na spotových a futures trzích
Nejrychlejší listingy tokenů mezi různými CEX
Nejlepší likvidita v celém odvětví
Nejnižší poplatky s nepřetržitým zákaznickým servisem
100%+ transparentnost ohledně rezerv tokenů pro prostředky uživatelů
Velmi nízké vstupní bariéry: nákupy kryptoměn už za pouhý 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kupte si krypto jen s 1 USDT: Nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám!

Prohlášení

Data o tokenomice na této stránce pochází ze externích zdrojů. Společnost MEXC nezaručuje jejich přesnost. Před investicí prosím proveďte důkladný průzkum.