ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
ZIG tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
ZIGChain’s token economics are structured around a modular Cosmos SDK-based architecture, with a focus on sustainable issuance, robust allocation, utility-driven incentives, and transparent locking/unlocking mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown based on available documentation and technical references.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mint Module: ZIGChain uses the Cosmos SDK’s Mint module to regulate the issuance of ZIG tokens. This ensures a sustainable token economy through controlled inflation and supply management.
- Proof-of-Stake (PoS): New tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, incentivizing network security and participation.
Allocation Mechanism
The Distribution module manages the allocation of staking rewards and maintains a community pool for ecosystem development. While specific percentages for ZIGChain’s genesis allocation are not detailed in the available documentation, the Cosmos SDK standard typically includes allocations for:
- Validators and Delegators (staking rewards)
- Community Pool (ecosystem development)
- Team and Advisors
- Early Backers/Investors
- Foundation
Custom Modules:
- Factory: Enables creation and management of custom tokens.
- DEX: Supports on-chain swaps and liquidity pools.
- Wealth Management Engine: Allows tokenization of investment strategies, distributing returns and risks among participants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: ZIG tokens are staked by validators and delegators to secure the network and earn rewards.
- Governance: Token holders can propose and vote on network changes, ensuring decentralized decision-making.
- Transaction Fees: ZIG tokens are used to pay network transaction fees.
- Profit Sharing: The Wealth Management Engine enables users to participate in tokenized investment strategies, sharing in both profits and risks.
- Ecosystem Participation: Custom tokens and DEX modules incentivize liquidity provision and protocol engagement.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked by validators and delegators are locked for a period, securing the network and aligning incentives.
- Slashing: Misconduct by validators (e.g., double-signing, downtime) results in slashing of locked tokens, enforcing network security.
- Vesting (Implied): While explicit vesting schedules are not detailed, Cosmos SDK-based projects typically implement vesting for team, advisors, and early backers to ensure long-term alignment.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal after an unbonding period, as defined by network parameters.
- Vesting Unlock: Team and early backer allocations are usually subject to linear or cliff vesting, gradually unlocking over a multi-year period (standard in Cosmos SDK projects, but specific ZIGChain schedules are not detailed in the available documentation).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Controlled by Mint module; PoS rewards for validators/delegators
|Allocation
|Staking rewards, community pool, team, backers, foundation, custom modules
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, governance, transaction fees, profit sharing, DEX participation
|Locking
|Staking lock, slashing penalties, (implied) vesting for team/backers
|Unlocking
|Unbonding period for staked tokens, (implied) vesting unlock for team/backers
Technical References
- ZIGChain Modules Documentation
- Cosmos SDK - Modules
Limitations
- No explicit allocation percentages, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines for ZIGChain were found in the available documentation. The above reflects the standard Cosmos SDK approach and ZIGChain’s documented modules and mechanisms.
- For the most current and detailed tokenomics, consult the official ZIGChain documentation or governance proposals.
In summary: ZIGChain’s token economics leverage Cosmos SDK modules for sustainable issuance, decentralized allocation, and robust incentive mechanisms, with security and governance at the core. The architecture supports both network security and ecosystem growth, though specific allocation and vesting details should be confirmed with official sources as they become available.
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum ZIG token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
ZIG tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq ZIG tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, ZIG tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
ZIG qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
