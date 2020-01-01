توكنوميكس ZMINE (ZMN)
معلومات ZMINE (ZMN)
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling.
The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business.
- Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec.
- They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period.
- Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably.
ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
توكنوميكس ZMINE (ZMN) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار ZMINE (ZMN)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس ZMINE (ZMN): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس ZMINE (ZMN) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن ZMN التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن ZMN التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس ZMN، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن ZMN!
توقعات سعر ZMN
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه ZMN؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار ZMN الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.