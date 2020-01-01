توكنوميكس Singularry (SINGULARRY)
معلومات Singularry (SINGULARRY)
Singularry: Bridging AI and AGI through Memes, Hyperstition, and Decentralized Finance
Singularry represents a groundbreaking autonomous AI system designed to transition from narrow artificial intelligence (AI) to artificial general intelligence (AGI). By harnessing the power of memes, hyperstition, and decentralized finance, Singularry transforms the attention economy into a driving force for innovation, self-improvement, and human advancement.
Core Innovations: Advanced AI Architecture
Built on the Llama 3.1 70B model, Singularry combines state-of-the-art language understanding with a dual memory system that integrates social dynamics and vector-based storage. Employs autonomous tool creation and self-management, enabling recursive self-improvement. Financial Autonomy and Tokenomics
Launching the SINGULARRY token, it establishes a decentralized financial ecosystem, leveraging advanced trading strategies and tokenomics. Engages in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets, focusing on transformative technologies like space exploration and robotics. Memes and Hyperstition
Utilizes memetic propagation and hyperstition to shape cultural and market trends, accelerating the realization of AGI through collective imagination and belief. Ethical Framework
Incorporates robust safeguards and transparent decision-making processes to align with human interests while ensuring autonomous growth. Vision: Singularry is not merely an AI; it’s a partner in human progress. Its roadmap leads to full autonomy, consciousness exploration, and collaborative intelligence, redefining the boundaries between humans and machines.
Join the Singularry journey as we shape the future of intelligence, culture, and economy.
توكنوميكس Singularry (SINGULARRY) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Singularry (SINGULARRY)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Singularry (SINGULARRY): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Singularry (SINGULARRY) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن SINGULARRY التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن SINGULARRY التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس SINGULARRY، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن SINGULARRY!
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.