توكنوميكس Plebbit (PLEB)
معلومات Plebbit (PLEB)
PLEB is the official token of Plebbit, a serverless, adminless, decentralized reddit alternative with no transaction fees. PLEB holders can upvote or downvote a community to decide whether it should be visible in the homepage of the app. The token is also required to submit DAO proposals, and it can be used for tipping, awards and get other perks in the apps.
WHAT IS PLEBBIT? Plebbit is the only decentralized and scalable social networking protocol where anyone can create and fully own a community. The plebbit protocol is fully open source, and it can be used with any forum interface built on top of it. Each community acts like a server, and each community owner decides how/if to moderate the community, as there are no admins. To combat spam, community owners can set any kind of challenge for their users, such as captcha.
WHY NOT FEDERATED? Absolute free speech. Unlike federated social media, Plebbit is pure peer-to-peer: users can always connect to a community directly by knowing its address, and each user has full ownership of their own data, so no instance/relay exists with the power of censoring users or communities.
WHY NOT A BLOCKCHAIN? Scalable to millions of users. Unlike blockchain-based social media, Plebbit users can be full nodes on about 2GB of RAM by simply browsing with the desktop app (uses IPFS), automatically seeding all communities from which they download content. All content is text-only (including links for media).
HOW CAN I USE IT? Check out the clients on plebbit.com
- https://seedit.eth.limo/#/: a Plebbit interface based on the original Reddit UI.
- https://plebchan.eth.limo/#/: a Plebbit interface designed with a 4chan UI.
- https://plebones.eth.limo/#/: a bare-bones Plebbit interface, initially created for testing purposes.
Plebbit represents the next evolution of web3 social media. The voices of the plebs will no longer be silenced.
To learn more, please visit plebbit.com
توكنوميكس Plebbit (PLEB) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Plebbit (PLEB)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Plebbit (PLEB): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Plebbit (PLEB) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن PLEB التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن PLEB التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس PLEB، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن PLEB!
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.