توكنوميكس NobleBlocks (NOBL)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول NobleBlocks (NOBL)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
معلومات NobleBlocks (NOBL)

NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci)

NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings.

Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing

NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse.

Streamlining the Publication Process

Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published.

Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity

Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility.

Reducing Publication Costs

Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers.

Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform

NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://www.nobleblocks.com/
الوثيقة البيضاء:
https://docs.nobleblocks.com/whitepaper

توكنوميكس NobleBlocks (NOBL) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار NobleBlocks (NOBL)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 418.36K
$ 418.36K$ 418.36K
إجمالي العرض:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
العرض المتداول:
$ 599.91M
$ 599.91M$ 599.91M
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
$ 697.36K
$ 697.36K$ 697.36K
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.0209203
$ 0.0209203$ 0.0209203
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.0006992
$ 0.0006992$ 0.0006992

توكنوميكس NobleBlocks (NOBL): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس NobleBlocks (NOBL) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن NOBL التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن NOBL التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس NOBL، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن NOBL!

توقعات سعر NOBL

هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه NOBL؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار NOBL الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.