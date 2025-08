معلومات Moth (MOTH)

$MOTH – The Lamp is the Goal. The Fire is Inevitable. Born on the blazing-fast Sonic chain, $MOTH is a memecoin that flutters toward greatness with sturdy wings and reckless ambition. Drawn to the glow of hype, liquidity, and community energy, $MOTH doesn’t promise utility—it promises obsession. Like real moths, we chase the lamp. Sometimes we burn. Always, we fly again. Join the swarm. Embrace the chaos.