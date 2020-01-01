توكنوميكس BuildX (BUILDX)
معلومات BuildX (BUILDX)
BuildX is a next-generation token distribution platform built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger). The platform aims to revolutionize token distribution through advanced analytics, smart classification, and transparent reporting. By offering tools that simplify airdrops, provide real-time monitoring, and integrate AI-driven insights, BuildX supports projects, communities, and the overall ecosystem in fostering engagement, making data-driven decisions, and promoting transparency.
The core features of BuildX include precision trading tools, AI-powered analytics, and a professional trading suite that caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform enables efficient and auditable token distribution with customizable systems for both straight and points-based airdrops. BuildX is designed to empower users with actionable insights, from identifying market trends to optimizing trading strategies.
In addition to its robust trading and analytics capabilities, BuildX is committed to building a community-centric ecosystem. Through gamified reward mechanisms, fair token distribution, and continuous platform evolution, BuildX fosters loyalty and active participation. Its development roadmap highlights key milestones, including the launch of an airdrop SaaS platform, AI and machine learning integration, staking mechanisms, and advanced community features.
BuildX tokens ($BuildX) play a central role in the ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to community growth, marketing, development, and operational sustainability. The project is committed to transparency, innovation, and the betterment of the XRPL ecosystem, aiming to create a more efficient, fair, and engaging trading environment for all participants.
توكنوميكس BuildX (BUILDX) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار BuildX (BUILDX)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس BuildX (BUILDX): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس BuildX (BUILDX) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن BUILDX التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن BUILDX التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس BUILDX، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن BUILDX!
توقعات سعر BUILDX
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه BUILDX؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار BUILDX الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.