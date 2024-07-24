توكنوميكس Worldcoin (WLD)

توكنوميكس Worldcoin (WLD)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول Worldcoin (WLD)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
USD

معلومات Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://worldcoin.org/
الوثيقة البيضاء:
https://whitepaper.worldcoin.org/
مستكشف الكتل:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x163f8c2467924be0ae7b5347228cabf260318753

توكنوميكس Worldcoin (WLD) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Worldcoin (WLD)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 1.90B
$ 1.90B$ 1.90B
إجمالي العرض:
--
----
العرض المتداول:
$ 1.82B
$ 1.82B$ 1.82B
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
--
----
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 11.95
$ 11.95$ 11.95
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.581715807558338
$ 0.581715807558338$ 0.581715807558338
السعر الحالي:
$ 1.043
$ 1.043$ 1.043

هيكل التوكن المتعمق Worldcoin (WLD)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن WLD وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Worldcoin (WLD) is designed as a global identity and financial network token, with a focus on broad distribution, user incentives, and robust governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 10 billion WLD tokens.
  • Initial Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum.
  • Inflation: The supply is fixed for the first 15 years. Afterward, governance may enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation RecipientDescription / PurposeUnlocking Schedule
CommunityUser Grants, Network Operation, Ecosystem Fund. Worldcoin Foundation governs allocations.500M unlocked at genesis; 3.5B unlocked gradually (Years 1-3); 1.75B (Years 4-6); 875M (Years 7-9); 875M (Years 10-15)
TFH InvestorsEarly investors in Tools for Humanity (TFH), the initial developer.12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
Initial Development TeamTeam members and contributors.12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
TFH ReserveReserve for TFH, contractually locked at least as long as investors/team.Matches lock-up periods of investors/team

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • User Grants:

    • Orb-verified users receive 1 WLD as a welcome grant and 25 WLD in recurring grants.
    • At least 6 billion WLD (60% of total supply) are targeted for user grants.
    • Grants are distributed on Optimism (L2), with WLD bridged from Ethereum.

  • Orb Operators:

    • Operators are rewarded in WLD for each successful user sign-up.
    • Orbs are allocated via a bidding process to maximize efficiency and sign-up rates.
    • Operator rewards are funded from the operational allocation.

  • Ecosystem and Operational Costs:

    • Up to 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) for operational costs (e.g., bug bounties, grants, outreach).
    • 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) for an Ecosystem Fund (R&D, grants, liquidity, etc.).

  • Governance:

    • WLD holders will have governance rights, with future potential for expanded utility (e.g., payments, signaling support for initiatives).
    • World ID enables "one person, one vote" governance, supplementing token-based voting.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Allocation RecipientLocking MechanismUnlocking Time / Schedule
CommunityStaged unlocks governed by Worldcoin Foundation500M at genesis (instant); 3.5B over 3 years (daily); 1.75B (Years 4-6, daily); 875M (Years 7-9, daily); 875M (Years 10-15, daily)
TFH Investors12-month lock-up after warrant exerciseDaily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
Initial Development Team12-month lock-up after warrant exerciseDaily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
TFH ReserveContractually locked at least as long as investors/teamMatches lock-up periods of investors/team

Unlocking Example Table:

Start DateRecipientUnlock GranularityUnlock AmountUnlock Periods (days)
2023-07-24CommunityDaily3,500,000,0001,096
2023-07-24CommunityInstant500,000,0001
2024-07-24TFH ReserveDaily170,000,000730
2024-07-24TFH InvestorsDaily1,350,000,000730
2024-07-24Initial Development TeamDaily980,000,000730
2026-07-24CommunityDaily1,750,000,0001,096
2029-07-24CommunityDaily875,000,0001,096
2032-07-24CommunityDaily875,000,0002,192

Additional Notes

  • Distribution: The vast majority of tokens are intended for users and operators, with decreasing rewards over time to incentivize early adoption.
  • Governance and Decentralization: The protocol aims for progressive decentralization, with the Worldcoin Foundation currently managing on-chain operations via a multi-sig wallet.
  • Utility Expansion: Future uses may include payments, further governance, and ecosystem participation as determined by community governance.

Worldcoin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize user adoption, incentivize network growth, and ensure long-term sustainability through a carefully staged unlock and allocation process, with a strong focus on governance and ecosystem development.

توكنوميكس Worldcoin (WLD): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس Worldcoin (WLD) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن WLD التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن WLD التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس WLD، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن WLD!

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.