توكنوميكس Toshi (TOSHI)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول Toshi (TOSHI)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
USD

معلومات Toshi (TOSHI)

Toshi هو وجه القط المحبوب لدى Base وBrian Armstrong والذي سُمي على اسم ساتوشي ناكاموتو. مشروع أصلي من BASE ملتزم بجلب مليارات الدولارات على السلسلة.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://www.toshithecat.com/
مستكشف الكتل:
https://basescan.org/token/0xac1bd2486aaf3b5c0fc3fd868558b082a531b2b4

توكنوميكس Toshi (TOSHI) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Toshi (TOSHI)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 221.24M
$ 221.24M$ 221.24M
إجمالي العرض:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
العرض المتداول:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
$ 221.24M
$ 221.24M$ 221.24M
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.0023138
$ 0.0023138$ 0.0023138
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.000000007906195303
$ 0.000000007906195303$ 0.000000007906195303
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.0005259
$ 0.0005259$ 0.0005259

هيكل التوكن المتعمق Toshi (TOSHI)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن TOSHI وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, providing a suite of open-source tools for creators and projects. Its token economics are designed to support a permissionless, community-driven ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Toshi supports multiple launch and distribution mechanisms for new tokens created via its platform:

  • Native Presale: Projects can conduct a presale using ETH, allowing early supporters to purchase tokens before public trading.
  • Native Fair Launch: Tokens are distributed equitably without a presale, ensuring all participants have equal access.
  • USDC Presale: Presale using USDC stablecoin, targeting investors who prefer stablecoins to mitigate volatility.
  • USDC Fair Launch: Fair launch using USDC, providing stablecoin liquidity for equitable token distribution.

These mechanisms are designed to be flexible, supporting both traditional fundraising and fair launch models.

Token Allocation Mechanism

While specific allocation percentages for the Toshi token itself are not detailed in the available sources, the platform enables projects to customize their own token allocations during launch. Typical allocation categories may include:

  • Community and ecosystem incentives
  • Team and advisors
  • Liquidity provision
  • Treasury and development funds

The allocation is determined by the project launching the token, with options for presale, fair launch, and liquidity provisioning.

Example: Toshi Token Supply

NameSymbolMax SupplyCirculating Market Cap (USD)Latest Price (USD)
ToshiTOSHI420,690,000,000$239,081,997$0.00056644

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Toshi tokens are integral to the platform’s ecosystem, with several key use cases:

  • Transaction Utility: Used within the Toshi toolkit for services like Multi-sender, Token Locker, Liquidity Locker, and Toshi Swap.
  • Incentives: Projects can use Toshi tokens for airdrops, community rewards, and liquidity mining.
  • Fundraising: Toshi tokens can be distributed via the Launchpad for project fundraising.
  • Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens in similar ecosystems are often used for governance and voting.

Locking Mechanism

Toshi provides a robust token locking system to enhance security and trust:

  • Token Locker: Allows projects and users to lock standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2 and V3), and NFTs.
  • Flexible Locking: Users can specify the amount, beneficiary, and unlock time for each lock.
  • Proof of Security: Locked tokens provide verifiable evidence of security, reassuring investors and stakeholders.

Locking Process

  1. Select Type of Lock: Choose between standard token, regular liquidity, or V3 LP token lock.
  2. Enter Lock Details: Specify token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
  3. Review and Finalize: Approve and submit the locking transaction.
  4. Completion: Locked tokens are transferred and held until the unlock time.

Unlocking Time

  • Customizable Unlocking: The unlock time is set by the user or project at the time of locking. Tokens become available to the beneficiary only after the specified unlock date and time.
  • Use Cases: Locks can be set for investor assurance, liquidity management, or project milestones.

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuancePresale, fair launch (ETH/USDC), airdrop, liquidity mining
AllocationCustomizable by project; typical categories: community, team, liquidity, treasury
UsagePlatform utility, incentives, fundraising, potential governance
IncentivesAirdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, community engagement
LockingToken Locker for standard, liquidity, and V3 tokens; flexible lock parameters
UnlockingUser/project-defined unlock time; tokens released to beneficiary after lock expires

Additional Notes

  • The Toshi platform emphasizes permissionless, open-source tools, allowing projects to tailor token economics to their needs.
  • The locking and unlocking mechanisms are designed to build trust and ensure long-term commitment from project teams and investors.

For more detailed, project-specific tokenomics, refer to the documentation and launchpad guides provided by Toshi.

توكنوميكس Toshi (TOSHI): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس Toshi (TOSHI) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن TOSHI التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن TOSHI التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس TOSHI، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن TOSHI!

اشترِ الكريبتو باستخدام 1 USDT: طريقك الأسهل إلى عالم الكريبتو!

