تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن RIO وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Overview

Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK-based Layer-1 blockchain focused on the tokenization and management of real-world assets (RWAs), such as real estate and private equity. Its native token is RIO, which serves as a utility and governance token within the ecosystem. The network also features other tokens, such as RST (Realio Security Token) and LMX (Liquid Mining Fund token), each with specific roles.

Issuance Mechanism

RIO is the native cryptocurrency and utility token of the Realio Network.

is the native cryptocurrency and utility token of the Realio Network. RIO is not sold or promoted as an investment by the Realio team; its value is speculative and determined by the market.

The network uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, where validators and delegators can bond RIO (as well as RST and LMX) to secure the network and earn block rewards proportional to their stake.

Allocation Mechanism

Token Purpose/Role Allocation/Distribution Mechanism RIO Utility, governance, staking Distributed via staking, block rewards, and possibly ecosystem incentives. No direct sale or promotion by the team. RST Tokenized equity Offered under Reg D/S to non-U.S. and accredited U.S. investors; available on tZERO ATS for retail in the future. LMX Liquid Mining Fund Used in P2P order book and investment strategies; details on allocation via platform.

The network supply cap for RIO is 175 million tokens.

for RIO is 175 million tokens. RST is a security token representing equity in Realio, with specific regulatory and whitelisting requirements.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking : Validators and delegators bond RIO, RST, and LMX to earn block rewards.

: Validators and delegators bond RIO, RST, and LMX to earn block rewards. Governance : Token holders can participate in network upgrades and governance by staking and voting.

: Token holders can participate in network upgrades and governance by staking and voting. Ecosystem Utility : RIO is used for transaction fees, network operations, and as a base asset for tokenizing RWAs.

: RIO is used for transaction fees, network operations, and as a base asset for tokenizing RWAs. Investment Platform: RST and LMX are used within the Realio investment platform for accessing real-world asset investment opportunities and liquid mining strategies.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock : Tokens bonded for staking are subject to network-defined unbonding periods, typical of PoS networks, to ensure network security.

: Tokens bonded for staking are subject to network-defined unbonding periods, typical of PoS networks, to ensure network security. RST/LMX Locking: Participation in certain investment or mining strategies may require locking RST or LMX for specified periods, as defined by the platform or fund terms.

Unlocking Time

Staking Unbonding : The unbonding period for staked tokens (RIO, RST, LMX) is determined by the network protocol, ensuring security and stability. Specific durations are not detailed in the available sources.

: The unbonding period for staked tokens (RIO, RST, LMX) is determined by the network protocol, ensuring security and stability. Specific durations are not detailed in the available sources. RST Unlocking : RST tokens are subject to regulatory and platform-specific unlocking schedules, especially for U.S. investors and those participating via tZERO ATS.

: RST tokens are subject to regulatory and platform-specific unlocking schedules, especially for U.S. investors and those participating via tZERO ATS. LMX Unlocking: Unlocking is tied to the terms of the Liquid Mining Fund and P2P order book participation.

Additional Notes

RIO is not an investment product and is not promoted as such by the Realio team.

The Realio Network is designed for interoperability, supporting both EVM and non-EVM chains via IBC protocol.

The network emphasizes compliance, security, and real-world asset integration.

References for Further Reading

Unlocking RST Network Utility

Realio Network for RWAs is Live

Realio Network Staking Guide

Important Disclosure Regarding RIO and RST

Summary Table: Realio Network Token Economics

Aspect Details Issuance PoS block rewards, staking, no direct sale of RIO Allocation RIO: Staking/block rewards; RST: Reg D/S offering; LMX: Platform/fund participation Usage/Incentives Staking, governance, transaction fees, investment access Locking Staking lock (unbonding period), platform/fund-specific locks for RST/LMX Unlocking Network-defined unbonding for staking; platform/fund-specific for RST/LMX

If you need more granular details (e.g., exact vesting schedules or allocation percentages), please refer to the Realio Network's official documentation or investment platform, as such specifics were not available in the current data.