توكنوميكس peaq network (PEAQ)
معلومات peaq network (PEAQ)
تقود peaq network ثورة عالمية في البنية التحتية، وتمكن الناس من امتلاك وكسب المال من البنية التحتية المادية التي يستخدمونها، مثل التنقل والطاقة والاتصال.peaq هي سلسلة كتل من الطبقة 1 مصممة لتكون العمود الفقري للاقتصاد الآلي، والمعروف الآن باسم DePIN. وهي موطن لأكثر من 50 تطبيقًا في 21 صناعة وأكثر من 2,000000 جهاز ومركبة وآلة وروبوت (Machine RWAs) تعمل عليها. تعمل peaq كبنية تحتية رقمية بلا أذونات ولا حدود للآلات الذكية بشكل متزايد لخدمة البشرية جمعاء - %100، وليس فقط %1 - وإضفاء الطابع الديمقراطي على الوفرة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي وأتمتة الوظائف.
توكنوميكس peaq network (PEAQ) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار peaq network (PEAQ)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق peaq network (PEAQ)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن PEAQ وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
Peaq (PEAQ) is the native utility token of the Peaq network, which is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Its tokenomics are engineered to balance network incentives, governance participation, ecosystem development, and funding sustainability.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at network launch.
- Ongoing Issuance (Disinflationary Model):
- Initial Inflation Rate: 3.5% per annum.
- Yearly Reduction: Inflation rate decreases by 10% annually until it stabilizes at 1%.
- Governance: On-chain mechanisms allow governance to alter these parameters as the network evolves.
Inflation Distribution
- 40% of newly minted tokens: released as staking rewards (validators and delegators).
- 60%: allocated to ecosystem treasuries for long-term growth and development (non-circulating) [State of peaq Q1 2025].
Allocation Mechanism
A combination of ecosystem-building, investor funding, security, and team incentives with detailed initial allocations as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Initial % of Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|36-month vest, no lock-up
|Core Team
|15%
|Vesting (details subject to change)
|EoT Labs
|13%
|Not specified
|Network Security
|11.5%
|Not specified
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|Not specified
|Pre-Seed
|8.5%
|24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
|Seed
|7%
|24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
|Pre-launch Private Sale
|6%
|Not specified
|Private Sale
|5%
|Not specified
|Community Sale(s)
|5%
|Not specified
Note: The initial allocation is subject to periodic review and future proposals through governance.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Utility & Network Participation
- Transaction Fees: PEAQ is used to pay for network transactions, incentivizing validators.
- Staking:
- Stakers contribute to network security and decentralization.
- By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked.
- Governance (future): Token holders will gain voting rights to shape network evolution and economics.
Incentives
- Validator & Delegator Rewards: 40% of annual inflation given as staking rewards.
- Community Campaigns: Largest allocation early on to spur user growth, DePIN onboarding, and ecosystem activity.
- Hardware Operator Incentives: Block rewards are shared with hardware operators, crucial for DePINs, driving adoption on the platform.
Locking & Vesting / Unlocking Timeline
Locking/Vesting Details by Major Group
|Group
|Lock/Vest Schedule
|Pre-Seed/Seed
|24 months vest, 6 months lock, 5% unlock post-lock
|Community
|36 months vest, no lock
|Others
|Vesting schedules vary, generally multi-year
Unlocking Events
- Initial Unlock (Nov 2024): Gradual supply growth as mainnet launches.
- Q2 2025 Major Unlock:
- ~294.1 million PEAQ to enter circulation (6.7% of genesis supply).
- Breakdown:
- Investors: 31.8% (93.45M tokens)
- Community: 59.8% (175.98M)
- Network Security: 2.7% (7.88M)
- Ecosystem/Treasury: 0.7% (2.1M)
- Inflation: 5% (newly minted)
Unlock Distribution Table (Q2 2025 Example)
|Category
|Tokens Unlocked (M)
|% of Q2‘25 Unlock
|Notes
|Investors
|93.4
|31.8%
|Private investors
|Community
|176
|59.8%
|Growth/campaign funds
|Network Security
|7.9
|2.7%
|For security initiatives
|Treasury
|2.1
|0.7%
|Ecosystem support
|Inflation/Rewards
|14.7
|5.0%
|Minted, rewards
- Future Supply Growth: Most allocations employ vesting to ensure gradual unlocking over 24-36 months, curbing sell pressure and supporting sustainable network growth.
Additional Details
- Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS): Central to network security, distributing economic rewards for supporting honest validation.
- Machine Economy Innovations: Peaq is developing DePIN and MachineFi functionalities, such as tokenizing physical machines for DeFi participation and fractionalized revenue sharing.
- On-chain Governance: Not live at mainnet but planned for the future, allowing token holders to adjust economics via governance.
Summary
Peaq’s tokenomics employ a disinflationary issuance, broad-based allocation favoring community and security, staking-driven incentives, and a well-structured multi-year unlocking and vesting schedule. This design aims to bootstrap ecosystem growth, sustain decentralized security, and provide robust mechanisms for future governance and sustainability, with heavy incentives for DePIN and infrastructure network adoption.
توكنوميكس peaq network (PEAQ): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس peaq network (PEAQ) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن PEAQ التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن PEAQ التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس PEAQ، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن PEAQ!
