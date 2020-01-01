تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن NOT وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Overview

Notcoin is a community-driven token on the TON blockchain, designed to onboard users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn game and ecosystem exploration. Its tokenomics are structured to balance immediate community engagement with long-term ecosystem growth and project stability.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Distribution: Notcoin was distributed primarily through a tap-to-earn game, where users earned tokens by participating in the Notcoin Clicker game and other ecosystem activities.

Burning: Over 233 million NOT tokens have been burned to manage supply, increase scarcity, and support long-term value.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation of Notcoin is designed to incentivize various stakeholders and ensure sustainable ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the allocation:

Category Allocation (%) Unlocking/Vesting Details Initial Coin Offering (ICO) 33% Immediate unlock at launch Team 20% Gradual vesting, released over years Existing Investors 13% Gradual vesting, released over years Community & Ecosystem Initiatives 24% Released progressively for growth Ecosystem Fund 2.4% For partnerships and development Livestreaming 3% For platform promotion and adoption Foundation 2% Locked for long-term sustainability Liquidity & Exchanges 2.6% For liquidity provision and listings

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Earning: Users earn Notcoin by playing games, exploring partner projects, and contributing to the ecosystem.

Spending: Notcoin can be used within the ecosystem for in-game purchases, participating in new games, and accessing exclusive features.

Notcoin can be used within the ecosystem for in-game purchases, participating in new games, and accessing exclusive features. Incentives: Community and ecosystem allocations are used to reward active participants, fund new initiatives, and incentivize long-term engagement.

Burning: Regular token burns reduce supply and reward holders by increasing scarcity.

Locking Mechanism

Team and Investor Tokens: These allocations are subject to vesting schedules, meaning tokens are locked and released gradually over several years to prevent large-scale dumping and align incentives with long-term project success.

Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Portions are locked for future use, ensuring resources for ongoing development and sustainability.

Unlocking Time

Progressive Unlocking: The token supply is unlocked in phases, with a linear or staggered release schedule. The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily from mid-2025 to mid-2029.

Full Unlock: By 2029, 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked and in circulation.

By 2029, 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked and in circulation. Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was unlocked at launch, providing initial liquidity and community access.

Summary Table: Notcoin Token Unlock Schedule

Category Allocation (%) Unlocking Schedule ICO 33% Immediate at launch Team 20% Linear vesting to 2029 Existing Investors 13% Linear vesting to 2029 Community & Ecosystem Initiatives 24% Progressive to 2029 Ecosystem Fund 2.4% Progressive to 2029 Livestreaming 3% Progressive to 2029 Foundation 2% Locked, gradual release Liquidity & Exchanges 2.6% As needed for liquidity

Implications and Analysis

Balanced Incentives: The vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term participation, and support ongoing ecosystem growth.

The vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term participation, and support ongoing ecosystem growth. Community Focus: A significant portion is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting Notcoin’s mission to drive Web3 adoption.

A significant portion is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting Notcoin’s mission to drive Web3 adoption. Sustainability: Locked and vested allocations for the team, investors, and foundation ensure that key stakeholders remain committed to the project’s success over several years.

Locked and vested allocations for the team, investors, and foundation ensure that key stakeholders remain committed to the project’s success over several years. Market Impact: The gradual unlocking schedule minimizes the risk of large token dumps, supporting price stability and investor confidence.

In summary: Notcoin’s token economics are structured to reward early adopters, incentivize ongoing participation, and ensure the long-term health of the ecosystem through a carefully managed issuance, allocation, and unlocking schedule.