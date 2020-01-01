توكنوميكس Notcoin (NOT)

توكنوميكس Notcoin (NOT)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول Notcoin (NOT)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
معلومات Notcoin (NOT)

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://notco.in/
الوثيقة البيضاء:
https://cdn.joincommunity.xyz/notcoin/Notcoin_Whitepaper.pdf
مستكشف الكتل:
https://tonscan.org/address/EQAvlWFDxGF2lXm67y4yzC17wYKD9A0guwPkMs1gOsM__NOT

توكنوميكس Notcoin (NOT) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Notcoin (NOT)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 211.00M
$ 211.00M
إجمالي العرض:
$ 102.46B
$ 102.46B
العرض المتداول:
$ 99.43B
$ 99.43B
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
$ 217.41M
$ 217.41M
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.02986
$ 0.02986
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.001605449489741873
$ 0.001605449489741873
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.002122
$ 0.002122

هيكل التوكن المتعمق Notcoin (NOT)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن NOT وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Overview

Notcoin is a community-driven token on the TON blockchain, designed to onboard users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn game and ecosystem exploration. Its tokenomics are structured to balance immediate community engagement with long-term ecosystem growth and project stability.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Distribution: Notcoin was distributed primarily through a tap-to-earn game, where users earned tokens by participating in the Notcoin Clicker game and other ecosystem activities.
  • Burning: Over 233 million NOT tokens have been burned to manage supply, increase scarcity, and support long-term value.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation of Notcoin is designed to incentivize various stakeholders and ensure sustainable ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the allocation:

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking/Vesting Details
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Immediate unlock at launch
Team20%Gradual vesting, released over years
Existing Investors13%Gradual vesting, released over years
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Released progressively for growth
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships and development
Livestreaming3%For platform promotion and adoption
Foundation2%Locked for long-term sustainability
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%For liquidity provision and listings

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Earning: Users earn Notcoin by playing games, exploring partner projects, and contributing to the ecosystem.
  • Spending: Notcoin can be used within the ecosystem for in-game purchases, participating in new games, and accessing exclusive features.
  • Incentives: Community and ecosystem allocations are used to reward active participants, fund new initiatives, and incentivize long-term engagement.
  • Burning: Regular token burns reduce supply and reward holders by increasing scarcity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team and Investor Tokens: These allocations are subject to vesting schedules, meaning tokens are locked and released gradually over several years to prevent large-scale dumping and align incentives with long-term project success.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Portions are locked for future use, ensuring resources for ongoing development and sustainability.

Unlocking Time

  • Progressive Unlocking: The token supply is unlocked in phases, with a linear or staggered release schedule. The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
  • Full Unlock: By 2029, 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was unlocked at launch, providing initial liquidity and community access.

Summary Table: Notcoin Token Unlock Schedule

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking Schedule
ICO33%Immediate at launch
Team20%Linear vesting to 2029
Existing Investors13%Linear vesting to 2029
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Progressive to 2029
Ecosystem Fund2.4%Progressive to 2029
Livestreaming3%Progressive to 2029
Foundation2%Locked, gradual release
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%As needed for liquidity

Implications and Analysis

  • Balanced Incentives: The vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term participation, and support ongoing ecosystem growth.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting Notcoin’s mission to drive Web3 adoption.
  • Sustainability: Locked and vested allocations for the team, investors, and foundation ensure that key stakeholders remain committed to the project’s success over several years.
  • Market Impact: The gradual unlocking schedule minimizes the risk of large token dumps, supporting price stability and investor confidence.

Further Reading

  • Notcoin Whitepaper
  • Tokenomics Details
  • Burn Mechanism

In summary: Notcoin’s token economics are structured to reward early adopters, incentivize ongoing participation, and ensure the long-term health of the ecosystem through a carefully managed issuance, allocation, and unlocking schedule.

توكنوميكس Notcoin (NOT): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس Notcoin (NOT) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن NOT التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن NOT التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس NOT، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن NOT!

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.