توكنوميكس Litecoin (LTC)
معلومات Litecoin (LTC)
عملة Litecoin هي عملة إنترنت من نظير إلى نظير تتيح مدفوعات التكلفة الفورية القريبة من الصفر لأي شخص في العالم. Litecoin هي شبكة دفع عالمية مفتوحة مصدر لا مركزية بالكامل دون أي سلطات مركزية.
توكنوميكس Litecoin (LTC) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Litecoin (LTC)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Litecoin (LTC)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن LTC وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Litecoin (LTC) is issued through a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockchain, receiving newly minted LTC as a block reward plus transaction fees.
- Block Rewards & Halving: The initial block reward was 50 LTC per block. This reward halves every 840,000 blocks (approximately every 4 years). As of the last halving on August 2, 2023, the reward is 25 LTC per block. The next halving is expected in July 2027, reducing the reward to 12.5 LTC per block. This process continues until the maximum supply of 84 million LTC is reached, projected around the year 2142.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed solely through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors.
- Distribution: As of June 7, 2024, approximately 74.61 million LTC (~88.83% of the maximum supply) are in circulation. The top 10 wallet addresses hold about 11.36 million LTC (~15.22% of circulating supply), with no evidence of superuser privileges or centralized control.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: LTC is used as a medium of exchange for fast, low-fee transactions.
- Value Storage: LTC serves as a store of value, similar to Bitcoin but with faster block times and lower fees.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized by block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Delegation: Litecoin does not offer staking or delegated proof-of-stake mechanisms; all incentives are mining-based.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Level Locking: Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All LTC are either in circulation or will be mined according to the block reward schedule.
- Wallet-Level Control: Users can voluntarily lock LTC in multi-signature wallets or smart contracts for specific use cases, but this is not enforced by the protocol.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Schedule: The only "unlocking" is the gradual release of new LTC through mining, governed by the halving schedule. There are no vesting cliffs, lockups, or scheduled unlocks for any allocation category.
Summary Table: Litecoin Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work mining, Scrypt algorithm, block rewards halved every 840,000 blocks
|Allocation
|100% via mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocations
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner incentives
|Incentives
|Block rewards and transaction fees for miners
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking or vesting; voluntary wallet-level locks possible
|Unlocking
|New LTC released via mining until max supply (84M) reached (~2142); no vesting unlocks
Additional Insights
- Decentralization: No superuser privileges exist; network security and transaction validation are fully decentralized.
- Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~15% of circulating supply, but there is no evidence of centralized control.
- Mining Pools: The top four mining pools control ~76% of the network hashrate, but this reflects pooled, not individual, control.
Circulating Supply (as of July 7, 2025)
- Circulating Supply: ~76.06 million LTC
Conclusion:
Litecoin’s token economics are straightforward and transparent, with all tokens distributed through mining, no protocol-level locking or vesting, and incentives focused on miners. The halving schedule ensures a predictable, decreasing issuance rate, supporting long-term scarcity and value accrual.
توكنوميكس Litecoin (LTC): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Litecoin (LTC) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن LTC التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن LTC التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس LTC، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن LTC!
