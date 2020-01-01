Pugg（PUGG）資訊

THE NEW META IS HERE PUGG & FRIENDS

$PUGG is the forgotten, retarded friend of Pepe

$PUGG is the new memecoin from the Pepe family has arrived. a community-driven meme token launched on the Solana blockchain,

This is just the beginning of an epic adventure. With $PUGG, the bull run is about to get wildly exciting. represents a cultural movement to reignite confidence and momentum across Solana through memes, social engagement, and collective narrative. Built purely for fun and fueled by the community