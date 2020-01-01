Patchy（PATCHY）資訊

Patchy is a meme coin launched on LetsBonk.fun, centered around a shapeshifting gecko created by the fusion of major crypto meme archetypes. The project stands out through its focus on narrative, consistent content output, and high-quality animated memes. Patchy is designed to evolve with meme trends, collaborating closely with the Bonk ecosystem to push creativity and originality in the space. The team is committed to long-term growth through storytelling, culture, and community engagement.