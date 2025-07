Motion(MOTION)資訊

"We all got motion here” isn’t just a phrase it’s the ethos of a community that moves with purpose, style, and energy. This project captures the culture of constant progression, collective ambition, and shared momentum. Rooted in the language of digital youth and crypto-native expression, it turns motion into meaning. Whether you’re trading, building, or vibing, this token represents forward movement. The project is a rallying cry for those who never sit still.