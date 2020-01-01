Boshi（BOSHI）資訊

Boshi is a community-based memecoin built on the Base. Its purpose is to provide a platform for users to engage in meme-based activities, including trading, sharing, and creating memes within the community. The coin's function revolves around fostering a vibrant and active community of meme enthusiasts who contribute to the ecosystem through meme creation, sharing, and trading. Its utility lies in its ability to facilitate transactions and interactions within the community, allowing members to participate in meme-related activities and potentially benefit from the growth of the community and the coin's value.