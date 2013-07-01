恆星幣（XLM）代幣經濟學
恆星幣（XLM）資訊
恒星（Stellar）是Mt-Gox和Ripple原創始人McCaleb最近推出的新的類似於Ripple的新的支付系統。恒星發展基金會的執行董事喬伊斯金表示，恒星將作為法幣和數字貨幣之間的一座橋樑，這是數字貨幣被主流用戶所採用的關鍵。這個新出的平臺是一個數字貨幣與法定貨幣之間傳輸的去中心化網關。與瑞波幣和比特幣一樣，恒星也將設有自己的數字貨幣，恒星幣（Stellar）。恒星幣所創建的網路和Ripple支付網路功能一樣，能夠通過其轉賬任意一種貨幣，包括美元、歐元、人民幣、日元或者比特幣，簡便易行快捷，它依託比特幣區塊鏈技術，可以在2-5秒內連接世界上的180種貨幣，連接銀行、支付系統以及廣大民眾，減少跨境支付帶來的交易費用和時間延遲。
恆星幣（XLM）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 恆星幣（XLM）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
恆星幣（XLM）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 XLM 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Stellar (XLM) is the native token of the Stellar network, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for asset issuance, payments, and connecting to financial infrastructure. Its token economics are shaped by a fixed supply, a history of large-scale burns, and a focus on ecosystem incentives and development.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The total supply of XLM was originally set at 100 billion.
- Burn Event: In November 2019, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) burned approximately 50 billion XLM, reducing the total supply to ~50 billion.
- No Ongoing Inflation: Stellar does not have ongoing inflation or block rewards. The supply is fixed post-burn.
Allocation Mechanism
The SDF manages the majority of XLM allocations, with a focus on ecosystem growth, user acquisition, and strategic investments. The table below summarizes key allocations and their purposes:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (XLM)
|% of Total Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|2,000,000,000
|4%
|Grants for developers, hackathons, infrastructure, and community initiatives
|Use-Case Investment
|10,000,000,000
|20%
|Investments and acquisitions to fill ecosystem gaps (includes Enterprise Fund and New Products)
|User Acquisition
|6,000,000,000
|12%
|Marketing, PR, and communications for Stellar and projects building on Stellar
|Airdrops (Past)
|~68,000,000,000 (pre-burn)
|N/A
|Large-scale airdrops, of which ~50B were burned and ~18B retained for future programs
|Circulating Supply (Feb 2024)
|~28,470,000,000
|~57%
|XLM in public hands, exchanges, and ecosystem participants
|Non-Circulating Supply (Feb 2024)
|~21,530,000,000
|~43%
|Held by SDF for future use, incentives, and strategic purposes
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Medium of Exchange: XLM is used for payments, transfers, and as a bridge currency for cross-asset swaps on Stellar’s decentralized exchange (SDEX).
- Minimum Balance Requirement: Accounts must maintain a minimum XLM balance (as of Feb 2024, 1 base reserve = 0.5 XLM; minimum = 2 base reserves).
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, bug bounties, and community funds incentivize developers and security researchers.
- User Acquisition: Past airdrops and ongoing marketing efforts aim to expand the user base.
- No Staking/Delegation: Stellar does not use PoS; there is no staking or delegation mechanism for XLM holders.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Escrow and Cliff Unlocks: Large allocations, especially those managed by the SDF, are subject to irregular cliff unlocks. For example, the SDF has released XLM from escrow in large, discrete events rather than a linear schedule.
- Recent Unlocks: Notable unlocks include 3 billion XLM released from escrow on several occasions (e.g., April 2023, February 2022, January 2021).
- No User Locking: There is no protocol-level locking or vesting for regular users; only SDF-managed allocations are subject to unlock schedules.
Recent Unlock Events (Sample)
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (XLM)
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation Description
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-05
|3,000,000,000
|Escrow
|18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
|2022-02-01
|3,000,000,000
|Escrow
|18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
|2021-01-13
|3,000,000,000
|Escrow
|18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
|2019-11-03
|34,760,000,000
|Marketing/Operations
|25.82% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
|2019-11-03
|34,760,000,000
|Ecosystem Incentives
|50% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
Supply Distribution
- Concentration: As of February 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~57.5% of the total supply, with several SDF-controlled wallets each holding over 5%.
- No Superuser Privileges: There are no network privileges that allow modification of user balances outside of standard protocol operations.
Ecosystem and DeFi Growth
- DeFi TVL: Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem has grown significantly, with Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching $64.1 million in May 2025—a 4x increase year-over-year.
- Dominant Protocols: FxDAO, Blend, Aquarius, and LumenSwap each have over $10M in TVL, indicating a maturing DeFi landscape on Stellar.
Summary Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Total Supply (post-burn)
|~50,000,000,000 XLM
|Circulating Supply
|~28,470,000,000 XLM (Feb 2024)
|Non-Circulating Supply
|~21,530,000,000 XLM (Feb 2024)
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fixed supply, no inflation, large historical burn
|Allocation Mechanism
|SDF-managed, focused on ecosystem, user acquisition, and strategic investments
|Usage/Incentive
|Payments, bridge currency, minimum balance, developer and security incentives
|Locking/Unlocking
|SDF allocations subject to irregular cliff unlocks; no user-level locking
|Unlocking Time
|Major unlocks in 2021, 2022, 2023; schedule is irregular and SDF-controlled
|Staking
|Not supported (no PoS, no delegation)
Conclusion
Stellar’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, SDF-managed allocations with irregular unlocks, and a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem growth and user adoption. There is no inflation, staking, or user-level locking, and the majority of supply is still managed by the SDF for strategic purposes. The network’s DeFi ecosystem is experiencing robust growth, with several protocols achieving significant TVL milestones.
恆星幣（XLM）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 恆星幣（XLM）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 XLM 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
XLM 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 XLM 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 XLM 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 XLM
想將 恆星幣（XLM）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 XLM 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
恆星幣（XLM）價格歷史
分析 XLM 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
XLM 價格預測
想知道 XLM 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 XLM 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。