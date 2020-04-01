THORChain（RUNE）代幣經濟學
THORChain（RUNE）資訊
THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.
THORChain（RUNE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 THORChain（RUNE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格。
THORChain（RUNE）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 RUNE 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。
Issuance Mechanism
THORChain’s native token is RUNE, with a fixed maximum supply of 500 million tokens. There is no ongoing inflation or continuous emission; the supply is capped at genesis and subsequently distributed and unlocked per schedule. RUNE was initially minted on Binance Chain as a BEP-2 token but has since migrated to its native THORChain network and is used natively for protocol operations.
Allocation Mechanism
THORChain’s initial RUNE allocation, based on data as of June 2022 (and with only minor adjustments by 2024), was apportioned as follows:
|Category
|Allocation (RUNE)
|% of Supply
|Purpose
|Community Incentives
|250,000,000
|50%
|Ecosystem, staking and LP rewards, growth initiatives
|Contributors/Team
|75,000,000
|15%
|Core developers, project team
|Treasury/Operations
|50,000,000
|10%
|Protocol development, reserves
|Fundraiser
|50,000,000
|10%
|Early investors/fundraising rounds
|Private Investors
|50,000,000
|10%
|Venture allocations
|Airdrop
|25,000,000
|5%
|Community bootsrap, strategic campaigns
Notably, by February 2024, the Team/Advisor allocation had fully vested. Specific internal operational allocations (“Service Nodes,” “Operational,” “Community”) were also present, though detailed wallet transparency was not disclosed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
RUNE serves four mission-critical roles in THORChain:
- Settlement asset: Every supported asset (BTC, ETH, etc.) swaps through RUNE for every trade. This ensures all liquidity pools are paired with RUNE, concentrating liquidity and creating deep cross-chain markets.
- Security collateral: Nodes (THORNodes) must bond RUNE (typically worth 2x the value of external assets they secure) as collateral against Byzantine behavior. The economic model requires the total value of RUNE bonded by nodes to exceed the value at risk in vaults.
- Liquidity provision: LPs deposit RUNE plus a non-RUNE asset (e.g., BTC), facilitating swapping and earning fee-based yields. For every $1 of non-RUNE, there must be $1 of RUNE provided.
- Governance and incentives: RUNE balances network incentives between bonding (security) and pooling (liquidity) via the “incentive pendulum.” Approximately 67% of system rewards (block rewards and fees) go to nodes, and 33% to liquidity providers—although the pendulum mechanism dynamically adjusts this.
This design tightly links RUNE's utility to network usage, fees, yields, and economic security, aligning all actors’ incentives.
Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Team/Advisor Allocation: According to disclosures, 50 million RUNE for team/advisors (10% of supply) was subject to vesting, fully unlocking by February 2024.
- Investor Allocations: Private and public sale allocations (and similar fundraising rounds) typically featured lockups or vesting—but specific schedules are not exhaustively publicized past the major team/advisor batch.
- Community & Incentive Allocations: These are distributed ongoingly for LP rewards, node operation, ecosystem incentives, and other growth campaigns.
- Airdrop Allocation: Usually directly unlocked for immediate distribution.
As of mid-2025, no ongoing inflationary emissions mechanism exists, so dilution risk is absent past the tail-end of initial vesting schedules. With all key team and early investor allocations unlocked, the token supply is now almost entirely circulating, and ongoing RUNE distribution is driven by protocol incentives and on-chain activity.
Overview Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Genesis mint; fixed supply (500M RUNE); no further inflation/emissions
|Allocation
|Major allocations: 50% community, 15% team, 10% treasury, 10% fundraiser, 10% private, 5% airdrop
|Usage
|Security (bonding), settlement, liquidity, governance/incentives
|Incentives
|“Incentive pendulum” balancing node vs. LP rewards; dynamic APY based on utilization
|Lock-Up
|Team/Advisor fully unlocked (by 2/2024); early investor vesting completed; ongoing incentives live
|Unlocking
|All major vesting schedules now complete; emissions entirely from protocol operation
Additional Nuances & Implications
- Dynamic Security: The ratio between RUNE bonded (by nodes) and pooled (by LPs) is economically targeted to ensure network resilience and incentivize optimal behaviors (e.g., LPs enter during over-bonding, nodes bond more during under-bonding).
- Economic Flywheel: As volume and fees grow, demand for both LP and node participation—hence for RUNE—also grows.
- Decentralization: The lack of ongoing emission or central authority to control inflation makes RUNE’s tokenomics robust and sustainable long-term, with active incentive alignment.
- Risks & Considerations: Centralization of team/early holding risk is now largely mitigated as vesting periods have ended, but ongoing earning is highly dependent on network usage and health.
Conclusion
THORChain’s RUNE tokenomics model is a carefully structured system that places economic security, liquidity, incentives, and decentralization at its center. Now that all major allocations have vested, network usage and protocol fees primarily govern further RUNE distribution, aligning incentives between nodes, LPs, and protocol participants in a sustainable, dynamically balanced environment.
For detailed schedules and mechanics, you may consult THORChain’s official docs or key ecosystem analyses. For protocol mechanics and incentive breakdown, see the Incentive Pendulum explainer.
THORChain（RUNE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 THORChain（RUNE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 RUNE 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
RUNE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 RUNE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 RUNE 代幣的實時價格吧！
