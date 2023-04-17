Pepe（PEPE）代幣經濟學
Pepe（PEPE）資訊
佩佩蛙厭倦了看著無數從狗狗meme而衍生的項目，包括但不局限於Shiba, GME, Turbo, Ass, Floki, Moon等項目，狗狗meme已經歷了它們的輝煌。現在輪到在迷因界最知名的IP佩佩蛙來重新摘取迷因世界的桂冠。 佩佩蛙將使迷因幣再次偉大，本項目在無預售，零稅費，無流動池並放棄合約的情況下秘密發行，因為佩佩蛙永遠是人民的加密貨幣。在純粹的迷因力量的推動下，讓佩佩蛙為您指明方向。
Pepe（PEPE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Pepe（PEPE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Pepe（PEPE）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 PEPE 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
PEPE is a meme cryptocurrency with a total supply of 420.69 trillion tokens. It is designed for entertainment and meme culture, with no serious utility or governance features. The token contract is renounced, and liquidity provision tokens are burnt, ensuring no further changes to the contract or tokenomics.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply, no inflation or further minting.
- Initial Mint: The entire supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE was minted at launch on April 17, 2023.
- Unlocking: 100% of the supply was unlocked instantly at genesis; there is no vesting or gradual release.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool
|391,660,000,000,000
|93.10%
|Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3.
|Reserve for CEX/Bridges
|29,030,000,000,000
|6.90%
|Reserved for centralized exchange listings, bridges, and additional liquidity pools.
|Team/Insiders
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders.
|Public/Private Sale
|0
|0%
|No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.
- Notable: The project team did not allocate any tokens to themselves, and there were no public or private sales.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is primarily a meme token with no intrinsic utility or claim on profits, governance, or capital.
- Historical Use: Previously, holding PEPE granted access to the "Pepe Palace" Discord server, but this feature was discontinued as of December 15, 2024.
- Current Use: The main interaction is trading on decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- Incentives: There are no staking, liquidity mining, or reward mechanisms. Holding PEPE does not yield dividends, interest, or additional tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no locking or vesting mechanism. All tokens were unlocked at launch.
- Liquidity: Liquidity provision tokens were burnt, and contract ownership was renounced, ensuring no further changes or token minting.
Unlocking Time
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-17
|420,690,000,000,000
|100%
|Community
|Cliff
- All tokens were unlocked instantly at launch.
Supply Distribution and Concentration
- Top 10 Holders: As of December 15, 2024, the top 10 Ethereum addresses hold ~41% of the total supply, with the largest being exchange wallets (e.g., Binance, OKX, Crypto.com).
- Bridged Supply: A small portion is bridged to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum, each holding less than 0.03% of the total supply.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|93.1% Uniswap v3 liquidity, 6.9% reserve for CEX/bridges, 0% team/insiders/sales
|Usage/Incentive
|No staking, rewards, or utility; previously Discord access (now discontinued)
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked at launch
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked on April 17, 2023
Additional Notes
- No Governance: There is no governance process or voting mechanism for PEPE holders.
- No Claims: Holding PEPE does not confer any rights to profits, capital, or project decisions.
- No Privacy Features: PEPE does not have privacy or anonymization mechanisms.
In summary: PEPE is a fully unlocked, fixed-supply meme token with no ongoing issuance, vesting, or incentive mechanisms. Its economics are intentionally simple, with all tokens available to the public from day one and no team or insider allocations. The token's value and activity are driven purely by market demand and meme culture.
Pepe（PEPE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Pepe（PEPE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 PEPE 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
PEPE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 PEPE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 PEPE 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。