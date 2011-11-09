萊特幣（LTC）代幣經濟學
萊特幣（LTC）資訊
萊特幣從比特幣衍生出來，最早通過採用佔用記憶體更多的 Scrypt 演算法以及將出塊時間從10分鐘改成了2.5分鐘而大獲成功。李啟威（Charlie Lee）是其創始人。2017年6月22日萊特幣閃電網路上線。
萊特幣（LTC）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 萊特幣（LTC）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
萊特幣（LTC）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 LTC 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Litecoin (LTC) is issued through a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockchain, receiving newly minted LTC as a block reward plus transaction fees.
- Block Rewards & Halving: The initial block reward was 50 LTC per block. This reward halves every 840,000 blocks (approximately every 4 years). As of the last halving on August 2, 2023, the reward is 25 LTC per block. The next halving is expected in July 2027, reducing the reward to 12.5 LTC per block. This process continues until the maximum supply of 84 million LTC is reached, projected around the year 2142.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed solely through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors.
- Distribution: As of June 7, 2024, approximately 74.61 million LTC (~88.83% of the maximum supply) are in circulation. The top 10 wallet addresses hold about 11.36 million LTC (~15.22% of circulating supply), with no evidence of superuser privileges or centralized control.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: LTC is used as a medium of exchange for fast, low-fee transactions.
- Value Storage: LTC serves as a store of value, similar to Bitcoin but with faster block times and lower fees.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized by block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Delegation: Litecoin does not offer staking or delegated proof-of-stake mechanisms; all incentives are mining-based.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Level Locking: Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All LTC are either in circulation or will be mined according to the block reward schedule.
- Wallet-Level Control: Users can voluntarily lock LTC in multi-signature wallets or smart contracts for specific use cases, but this is not enforced by the protocol.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Schedule: The only "unlocking" is the gradual release of new LTC through mining, governed by the halving schedule. There are no vesting cliffs, lockups, or scheduled unlocks for any allocation category.
Summary Table: Litecoin Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work mining, Scrypt algorithm, block rewards halved every 840,000 blocks
|Allocation
|100% via mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocations
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner incentives
|Incentives
|Block rewards and transaction fees for miners
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking or vesting; voluntary wallet-level locks possible
|Unlocking
|New LTC released via mining until max supply (84M) reached (~2142); no vesting unlocks
Additional Insights
- Decentralization: No superuser privileges exist; network security and transaction validation are fully decentralized.
- Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~15% of circulating supply, but there is no evidence of centralized control.
- Mining Pools: The top four mining pools control ~76% of the network hashrate, but this reflects pooled, not individual, control.
Circulating Supply (as of July 7, 2025)
- Circulating Supply: ~76.06 million LTC
Conclusion:
Litecoin’s token economics are straightforward and transparent, with all tokens distributed through mining, no protocol-level locking or vesting, and incentives focused on miners. The halving schedule ensures a predictable, decreasing issuance rate, supporting long-term scarcity and value accrual.
萊特幣（LTC）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 萊特幣（LTC）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 LTC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
LTC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 LTC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 LTC 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 LTC
想將 萊特幣（LTC）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 LTC 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
萊特幣（LTC）價格歷史
分析 LTC 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
LTC 價格預測
想知道 LTC 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 LTC 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。