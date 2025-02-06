BERA（BERA）代幣經濟學
Berachain 是一個基於模組化 EVM 共識客戶端框架 BeaconKit 構建的高效能 Layer 1 區塊鏈，其採用流動性證明（Proof-of-Liquidity，PoL）共識機制，具有與以太坊虛擬機（EVM）完全相容的特性。
BERA（BERA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 BERA（BERA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
BERA（BERA）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 BERA 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Berachain introduces a unique three-token system and an incentive design called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), aiming to optimize DeFi liquidity, chain security, and governance. Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown addressing each aspect of tokenomics—including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking mechanism, and unlock details—supported by the most recent data and analysis.
1. Token System Overview
|Token
|Symbol
|Type
|Role
|Berachain
|BERA
|Gas
|Native asset; transaction fees, on/off-chain settlements
|Berachain Governance Token
|BGT
|Governance/Inflation
|Non-transferable PoS/governance token; controls emissions
|Honey
|HONEY
|Stablecoin
|Used in core DeFi protocols (DEX, lending, perps)
2. Issuance Mechanism
- BGT (Governance/Stake Token)
- Issuance: Earned solely as rewards for providing liquidity to selected pools—there is no public sale or direct purchase of BGT.
- Inflation/Emissions: BGT is emitted according to governance direction; emissions flow to liquidity pools voted upon by BGT holders—similar to Curve’s “veTokenomics.”
- Unique feature: Not transferable or tradable; crucial for security (staking) and governance.
- BERA (Gas Token)
- Issuance: Created solely by burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio, making its total supply dependent on BGT burned by users.
- Implication: Gas token supply is always matched by BGT removal, aligning network incentives and limiting inflation risks.
- HONEY (Stablecoin)
- Issuance: Minted by swapping USDC at a 1:1 peg; acts as a stable asset for DeFi operations.
- Collateral: Fully backed by off-chain/bridged USDC.
3. Allocation Mechanism
Recent Example: Token Unlocks (2025)
|Date
|Recipient
|Amount BERA
|Notes
|2025-02-06
|Airdrop
|34,480,000
|Genesis/community
|2025-02-06
|Ecosystem & R&D
|47,500,000
|Foundation/Dev Funds
|2025-03-06 — 2025-04-22
|Airdrop (daily tranches)
|729,836/day (over 50+ days)
|Progressive community unlocking
- Airdrop: A significant initial allocation channeled to early adopters and community contributors over a rolling schedule (see below).
- Ecosystem: Dedicated fund for development, research, R&D, and ecosystem growth.
- Emission via DeFi: Ongoing issuance of BGT as rewards for liquidity provided across various pools.
4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance (BGT):
- Users (delegators) earn BGT by providing liquidity, delegating to validators, and participating in ecosystem activities.
- BGT can be delegated to validators to secure the chain and receive further emissions (yield).
- Bribe mechanism: dApps and protocols can incentivize BGT holders to allocate emissions to their liquidity pools (aligning with Curve/veTokenomics).
- Transaction Fees (BERA):
- BERA is the only gas asset for all on-chain operations (transactions, contract execution).
- DeFi Collateral (HONEY):
- Used for lending, DEX trading, and perpetual protocols; central to Berachain-native DeFi.
- Liquidity-Driven Security: More capital in DeFi = greater security incentives, tightly integrating TVL and network security.
- Bribes/Incentives: Protocols can offer additional incentives to BGT holders to direct liquidity mining towards their pools.
5. Locking Mechanism
- BGT (Non-transferable):
- Cannot be bought, sold, or transferred; only earned.
- Can be irreversibly burned 1:1 for BERA.
- Locked for staking/delegation to validators for PoS security and governance—no time-based vesting, but “locked up” in practice due to its role in network security and governance.
- Airdropped Tokens:
- Some community airdrops are released via daily tranches (proportional vesting over time), e.g., 729,836 BERA tokens per day over several weeks post-launch.
Unlock Schedule (Recent Data)
|Date Range
|Recipient
|Daily Unlock (BERA)
|Mechanism
|2025-03-06~04-22
|Airdrop
|729,836
|Gradual unlock
|2025-02-06
|Airdrop
|34,480,000
|Genesis unlock
|2025-02-06
|Ecosystem/R&D
|47,500,000
|Immediate unlock
6. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Distribution:
- Begins with a major launch unlock, then continues with daily unlock tranches for a steady distribution, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
- This progressive release supports ecosystem stability and incentivizes continued community involvement.
- Ecosystem/Dev Unlocks:
- Released at genesis to empower immediate development, partnerships, and R&D.
7. Design Implications & Risks
- Positive Feedback Loop: The PoL model incentivizes TVL and liquidity, which in turn supports validator rewards and thus network security.
- Antiplutocracy Challenge: Concentration risk—since only liquidity providers earn BGT and BGT is non-transferable, early and large providers may dominate governance long-term.
- Protocol Integration: Enshrined protocols (native DEX, lending, perps) receive a majority of emissions, which may challenge the incentive for new protocol launches unless they implement superior incentives or capture substantial user attention.
Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics (2025)
|Aspects
|BERA (Gas Token)
|BGT (Governance Token)
|HONEY (Stablecoin)
|Issuance
|Minted by burning BGT
|Earned via emissions for liquidity, validator participation
|Minted by swapping USDC
|Allocation
|Airdrops, ecosystem, burn-mint
|Direct emission to liquidity providers
|Protocol-specific allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Gas/fees; all txs
|Governance, validator selection, emissions voting, bribes
|DeFi collateral, trades
|Locking Mechanism
|N/A
|Non-transferable; locked via delegation; burnt for BERA
|N/A
|Unlocking Time
|Staggered airdrop, rolling unlocks
|Real-time with liquidity provision
|Immediate (upon swap)
Conclusions & Recommendations
Berachain's token economics are highly innovative, leveraging a PoL model to tightly couple liquidity, chain security, and governance. While the design is positioned to quickly bootstrap TVL and DeFi activity, long-term decentralization and ecosystem dynamism will depend on how future emissions, governance, and community incentives evolve. Prospective participants should pay close attention to:
- Ongoing BGT emission localization (which pools win voting)
- Ecosystem grant/development outflows
- Community governance proposals for potential changes in emissions or participation methods.
For the most detailed, up-to-date breakdown and developer docs, consult Berachain’s official documentation and analytics sites.
BERA（BERA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 BERA（BERA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 BERA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
BERA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 BERA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BERA 代幣的實時價格吧！
