BERA（BERA）代幣經濟學

BERA（BERA）代幣經濟學

深入了解 BERA（BERA），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

BERA（BERA）資訊

Berachain 是一個基於模組化 EVM 共識客戶端框架 BeaconKit 構建的高效能 Layer 1 區塊鏈，其採用流動性證明（Proof-of-Liquidity，PoL）共識機制，具有與以太坊虛擬機（EVM）完全相容的特性。

幣種官網：
https://berachain.com/
幣種白皮書：
https://docs.berachain.com/

BERA（BERA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 BERA（BERA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 269.66M
$ 269.66M$ 269.66M
總供應量：
--
----
流通量：
$ 120.98M
$ 120.98M$ 120.98M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
--
----
最高價：
$ 20
$ 20$ 20
最低價：
$ 1
$ 1$ 1
目前價格：
$ 2.229
$ 2.229$ 2.229

BERA（BERA）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 BERA 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Berachain introduces a unique three-token system and an incentive design called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), aiming to optimize DeFi liquidity, chain security, and governance. Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown addressing each aspect of tokenomics—including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking mechanism, and unlock details—supported by the most recent data and analysis.

1. Token System Overview

TokenSymbolTypeRole
BerachainBERAGasNative asset; transaction fees, on/off-chain settlements
Berachain Governance TokenBGTGovernance/InflationNon-transferable PoS/governance token; controls emissions
HoneyHONEYStablecoinUsed in core DeFi protocols (DEX, lending, perps)

2. Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance/Stake Token)
    • Issuance: Earned solely as rewards for providing liquidity to selected pools—there is no public sale or direct purchase of BGT.
    • Inflation/Emissions: BGT is emitted according to governance direction; emissions flow to liquidity pools voted upon by BGT holders—similar to Curve’s “veTokenomics.”
    • Unique feature: Not transferable or tradable; crucial for security (staking) and governance.
  • BERA (Gas Token)
    • Issuance: Created solely by burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio, making its total supply dependent on BGT burned by users.
    • Implication: Gas token supply is always matched by BGT removal, aligning network incentives and limiting inflation risks.
  • HONEY (Stablecoin)
    • Issuance: Minted by swapping USDC at a 1:1 peg; acts as a stable asset for DeFi operations.
    • Collateral: Fully backed by off-chain/bridged USDC.

3. Allocation Mechanism

Recent Example: Token Unlocks (2025)

DateRecipientAmount BERANotes
2025-02-06Airdrop34,480,000Genesis/community
2025-02-06Ecosystem & R&D47,500,000Foundation/Dev Funds
2025-03-06 — 2025-04-22Airdrop (daily tranches)729,836/day (over 50+ days)Progressive community unlocking
  • Airdrop: A significant initial allocation channeled to early adopters and community contributors over a rolling schedule (see below).
  • Ecosystem: Dedicated fund for development, research, R&D, and ecosystem growth.
  • Emission via DeFi: Ongoing issuance of BGT as rewards for liquidity provided across various pools.

4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Governance (BGT):
    • Users (delegators) earn BGT by providing liquidity, delegating to validators, and participating in ecosystem activities.
    • BGT can be delegated to validators to secure the chain and receive further emissions (yield).
    • Bribe mechanism: dApps and protocols can incentivize BGT holders to allocate emissions to their liquidity pools (aligning with Curve/veTokenomics).
  • Transaction Fees (BERA):
    • BERA is the only gas asset for all on-chain operations (transactions, contract execution).
  • DeFi Collateral (HONEY):
    • Used for lending, DEX trading, and perpetual protocols; central to Berachain-native DeFi.
  • Liquidity-Driven Security: More capital in DeFi = greater security incentives, tightly integrating TVL and network security.
  • Bribes/Incentives: Protocols can offer additional incentives to BGT holders to direct liquidity mining towards their pools.

5. Locking Mechanism

  • BGT (Non-transferable):
    • Cannot be bought, sold, or transferred; only earned.
    • Can be irreversibly burned 1:1 for BERA.
    • Locked for staking/delegation to validators for PoS security and governance—no time-based vesting, but “locked up” in practice due to its role in network security and governance.
  • Airdropped Tokens:
    • Some community airdrops are released via daily tranches (proportional vesting over time), e.g., 729,836 BERA tokens per day over several weeks post-launch.

Unlock Schedule (Recent Data)

Date RangeRecipientDaily Unlock (BERA)Mechanism
2025-03-06~04-22Airdrop729,836Gradual unlock
2025-02-06Airdrop34,480,000Genesis unlock
2025-02-06Ecosystem/R&D47,500,000Immediate unlock

6. Unlocking Time

  • Airdrop Distribution:
    • Begins with a major launch unlock, then continues with daily unlock tranches for a steady distribution, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
    • This progressive release supports ecosystem stability and incentivizes continued community involvement.
  • Ecosystem/Dev Unlocks:
    • Released at genesis to empower immediate development, partnerships, and R&D.

7. Design Implications & Risks

  • Positive Feedback Loop: The PoL model incentivizes TVL and liquidity, which in turn supports validator rewards and thus network security.
  • Antiplutocracy Challenge: Concentration risk—since only liquidity providers earn BGT and BGT is non-transferable, early and large providers may dominate governance long-term.
  • Protocol Integration: Enshrined protocols (native DEX, lending, perps) receive a majority of emissions, which may challenge the incentive for new protocol launches unless they implement superior incentives or capture substantial user attention.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics (2025)

AspectsBERA (Gas Token)BGT (Governance Token)HONEY (Stablecoin)
IssuanceMinted by burning BGTEarned via emissions for liquidity, validator participationMinted by swapping USDC
AllocationAirdrops, ecosystem, burn-mintDirect emission to liquidity providersProtocol-specific allocation
Usage/IncentiveGas/fees; all txsGovernance, validator selection, emissions voting, bribesDeFi collateral, trades
Locking MechanismN/ANon-transferable; locked via delegation; burnt for BERAN/A
Unlocking TimeStaggered airdrop, rolling unlocksReal-time with liquidity provisionImmediate (upon swap)

Conclusions & Recommendations

Berachain's token economics are highly innovative, leveraging a PoL model to tightly couple liquidity, chain security, and governance. While the design is positioned to quickly bootstrap TVL and DeFi activity, long-term decentralization and ecosystem dynamism will depend on how future emissions, governance, and community incentives evolve. Prospective participants should pay close attention to:

  • Ongoing BGT emission localization (which pools win voting)
  • Ecosystem grant/development outflows
  • Community governance proposals for potential changes in emissions or participation methods.

For the most detailed, up-to-date breakdown and developer docs, consult Berachain’s official documentation and analytics sites.

BERA（BERA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 BERA（BERA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 BERA 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

BERA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 BERA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BERA 代幣的實時價格吧！

如何購買 BERA

想將 BERA（BERA）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 BERA 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。

BERA（BERA）價格歷史

分析 BERA 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。

BERA 價格預測

想知道 BERA 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 BERA 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

為什麼選擇 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。

支持現貨與合約，超過 4,000 個交易對
上幣速度領先業內其他中心化交易所
行業 #1 的流動性
超低手續費，配備 24/7 客服支援
用戶資金擁有 100%+ 儲備金透明度
超低門檻：1 USDT 即可購買加密貨幣
mc_how_why_title
立刻嘗試用 1 USDT 購買加密貨幣，輕鬆入門無負擔！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。