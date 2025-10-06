深入可信執行環境：您的加密貨幣交易有多安全？

摘要和 I. 動機

TEE 旨在為安全遠程計算提供必要的保障。在由不受信任方維護的計算機上執行軟件時，它們應提供完整性和機密性保障。最新的 TEE 依賴於軟件認證，這是一個通過製造商簽名保證用戶正在與在真正可信硬件的安全容器內運行的已知代碼進行通信的過程。

\ 如 [14] 中所批評的，製造商似乎遵循安全通過模糊性原則，不披露進行適當安全審查所需的設計內部細節。他們對 Intel SGX 的疑罪從無分析顯示了對緩存計時和側通道攻擊的漏洞。Foreshadow [15] 證偽了 SGX 的機密性和完整性聲明，但目前這種攻擊已得到緩解。另一方面，ARM TrustZone 只是一個 IP 核心，設計細節留給了同樣不願披露細節的製造商。

\ 至少自斯諾登時代以來，人們也必須擔心製造商被其國家強制引入故意的後門。即使像 Keystone [22] 這樣的開源 TEE 可能很快就會推出設備，人們仍然必須信任製造商不會篡改設計。

\ 雖然這一切都令人不安，但應該從全局角度看待。信息安全是一場永無止境的競賽。所有區塊鏈解決方案都是在很大程度上運行在 Intel CPU 上的軟件。雖然硬件錢包可能在我們資金私鑰方面給我們一些安慰，但考慮到側通道攻擊時，對機密性沒有保證。

\ Encointer 協會將密切關注發展，並維護一個最新的已接受 TEE 製造商認證密鑰列表。

VIII. Encointer 協會

Encointer 協會是一個根據瑞士法律成立的非營利協會。其目的是在初始階段管理 Encointer 生態系統。它履行以下任務

\ • 社區引導

\ • 協議更新

\ • 維護已接受的 TEE 認證服務密鑰列表

\ 所有變更都需要經過社區公投。

IX. 已知限制

A. 可擴展性

\ 提出的 Encointer 協議假設本地社區的整個狀態可以適合 TEE 內的安全內存。這限制了每個社區可以註冊的帳戶數量。

X. 結論

本文詳細介紹了一個新型加密貨幣系統的概念。主要貢獻有

\ • 一種支持全球平等機會的新型貨幣政策方法，通過本地社區貨幣提供普遍基本收入 (UBI)。

\ • 一種用於無信任假名密鑰簽名聚會的新協議，用於人格證明 (PoP)

\ • 具有購買力調整費用的私人交易。

:::info 作者：

(1) Alain Brenzikofer (alain@encointer.org).

:::

:::info 本論文可在 arxiv 上獲取，採用 CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED 許可證。

:::

