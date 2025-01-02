ZooKeeper 价格 (ZOO)
今天 ZooKeeper (ZOO) 的实时价格为 0.00201457 USD。目前其市值为 $ 947.94K USD。ZOO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ZooKeeper 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.64K USD
- ZooKeeper 当天价格变化为 +13.57%
- 其循环供应量为 470.15M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZOO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZOO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ZooKeeper 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00024066。
在过去30天内，ZooKeeper 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000575782。
在过去60天内，ZooKeeper 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001905382。
在过去90天内，ZooKeeper 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000771136179435288。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00024066
|+13.57%
|30天
|$ -0.0000575782
|-2.85%
|60天
|$ -0.0001905382
|-9.45%
|90天
|$ -0.000771136179435288
|-27.68%
ZooKeeper 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.61%
+13.57%
-1.31%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Zookeeper will provide a dual farming experience while embracing the popular crypto trend of NFTs. The project will complement another existing Wanchain Dapp: Wanswap (www.wanswap.finance); thus greatly augmenting liquidity. However, Zookeeper will have its own utility token ($ZOO) distributed as farming rewards to Wanswap Liquidity Providers (LPs), who stake their WSLP (Wan Swap Liquidity Provider tokens). All this makes ZooKeeper a unique gamified yield farming Dapp with profit potential and gaming fun. Features : DUALFARMING In Zookeeper, the notion of dual farming is introduced which allows the user to farm zoo tokens and wasp tokens (on selected pools) due to the partnership with WanSwap. OPTIONAL LOCK FARMING ZooKeeper offers users the possibility of increasing yield farming rewards by using the optional lock period function available for each pool. The longer the period chosen, the more rewards will be given. ATTACH NFT BOOST CARDS Extra NFT boost cards are available on ZooKeeper. This unique ability in the crypto market will allow each user to both reduce the locktime and increase rewards. NFT TRADING All NFTs have a possibility to be used or sold in the market section. Selling NFT’s can be done in several cryptocurrencies available on ZooKeeper. GOVERNANCE ZooKeeper Community will have access to a voting system that will be reviewed by the ZooKeeper team before implementation. BURN MECHANIC ZooKeeper has integrated different burning mechanics on its platform to reduce the max supply of ZOO Token.
|1 ZOO 兑换 AUD
A$0.003223312
|1 ZOO 兑换 GBP
￡0.001611656
|1 ZOO 兑换 EUR
€0.0019339872
|1 ZOO 兑换 USD
$0.00201457
|1 ZOO 兑换 MYR
RM0.0090051279
