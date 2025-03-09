XPi 价格 (XPI)
今天 XPi (XPI) 的实时价格为 0.00199794 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.00M USD。XPI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XPi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 142.36K USD
- XPi 当天价格变化为 -17.55%
- 其循环供应量为 999.98M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XPI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XPI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XPi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000425306183015743。
在过去30天内，XPi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，XPi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，XPi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000425306183015743
|-17.55%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XPi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-3.16%
-17.55%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$XPi is an innovative meme token deeply rooted in the Pi Network ecosystem, designed to break the limitations of traditional tokens and build a diversified ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology with blockchain applications. Currently deployed on the Solana blockchain, $XPi leverages Solana’s high performance, low transaction fees, and fast confirmation times to provide users with a secure and convenient trading experience. As the Pi Network mainnet begins to support token functionalities in the future, we plan to officially migrate from Solana to the Pi mainnet, thereby fully integrating the vast and active global Pi community and further enhancing token liquidity and ecosystem connectivity. At the same time, $XPi is not limited to being a tool for financial payments and transactions; it is also committed to advancing research in frontier technologies. Our project team will focus on fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, Web3, and decentralized science (DeSci), utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to provide funding support and technical collaboration platforms for research projects. We believe that by combining token economics with the application of cutting-edge technologies, $XPi can create an open, transparent, and collaboratively innovative ecosystem that benefits users worldwide, enabling every participant to profit from the wave of digital economy and research innovation.
