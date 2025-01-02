WiFi Map 价格 (WIFI)
今天 WiFi Map (WIFI) 的实时价格为 0.03111008 USD。目前其市值为 $ 16.47M USD。WIFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
WiFi Map 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 362.99K USD
- WiFi Map 当天价格变化为 -13.57%
- 其循环供应量为 529.64M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WIFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WIFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，WiFi Map 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00488736970938072。
在过去30天内，WiFi Map 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0036597960。
在过去60天内，WiFi Map 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0200767532。
在过去90天内，WiFi Map 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001409054485823112。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00488736970938072
|-13.57%
|30天
|$ -0.0036597960
|-11.76%
|60天
|$ +0.0200767532
|+64.53%
|90天
|$ +0.001409054485823112
|+4.74%
WiFi Map 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.81%
-13.57%
+14.63%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
WiFi Map is a super app with the core asset of a community-driven decentralized wireless network that incorporates a database of 4.5 billion WiFi hotspots. We have achieved great success in Web2 space, reaching 150,000,000 million users, MAU 3,000,000 million and DAU 300,000 users, and are now ready to revolutionize the Web3 space with the vision of becoming a global virtual network operator. We are a live product that is on the market already for 8 years. More details on the App: - $WIFI and in-app wallet. An ERC-20 token on the Polygon network and the currency underpinning the entire WiFi Map ecosystem. $WIFI will be stored on the proprietary in-app wallet as well as third-party wallets. There will be a 20%-40% discount available for redeeming services via the token inside the app, in addition to lockup and staking rewards. Furthermore, the tokenization of the platform will bring redeemable rewards for those who rise up through the ranks of the leaderboard and create further incentives for community members to contribute to the platform by adding hotspots, verifying credentials and running speed tests. - Participate-to-earn: earn tokens for adding hotspots, verifying credentials, and running speed tests - Beneficial terms for partner services: enjoy special terms when accessing partner services including power banks. - Tripping: leave $WIFI tokens as a gesture of thanks to the person who added your favorite hotspot. - eSIM cashback: when you purchase eSIM data, you’ll receive 3–5% instant cashback in $WIFI tokens. When you redeem $WIFI tokens for eSIM data, you’ll receive a 15–20% token cashback reward. - Hold-to-earn: hold $WIFI in your in-app wallet to earn eSIM data. - WiFi Map DAO: 10% of all redeemed $WIFI flows into a DAO, where the WiFi Map community can decide on the best way to grow the ecosystem.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 WIFI 兑换 AUD
A$0.049776128
|1 WIFI 兑换 GBP
￡0.024888064
|1 WIFI 兑换 EUR
€0.0298656768
|1 WIFI 兑换 USD
$0.03111008
|1 WIFI 兑换 MYR
RM0.1390620576
|1 WIFI 兑换 TRY
₺1.0984969248
|1 WIFI 兑换 JPY
¥4.8845936608
|1 WIFI 兑换 RUB
₽3.46877392
|1 WIFI 兑换 INR
₹2.66768936
|1 WIFI 兑换 IDR
Rp501.7754136224
|1 WIFI 兑换 PHP
₱1.8018958336
|1 WIFI 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.5791476608
|1 WIFI 兑换 BRL
R$0.192882496
|1 WIFI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0447985152
|1 WIFI 兑换 BDT
৳3.71765456
|1 WIFI 兑换 NGN
₦48.0834285472
|1 WIFI 兑换 UAH
₴1.3100454688
|1 WIFI 兑换 VES
Bs1.58661408
|1 WIFI 兑换 PKR
Rs8.670379296
|1 WIFI 兑换 KZT
₸16.3306142944
|1 WIFI 兑换 THB
฿1.0664535424
|1 WIFI 兑换 TWD
NT$1.0232105312
|1 WIFI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.027999072
|1 WIFI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.2417253216
|1 WIFI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.3145229088