WEB3 DECISION 价格 (WEB3D)
今天 WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) 的实时价格为 0.088015 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.15M USD。WEB3D 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
WEB3 DECISION 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 236.99K USD
- WEB3 DECISION 当天价格变化为 -1.99%
- 其循环供应量为 13.02M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WEB3D兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WEB3D 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，WEB3 DECISION 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00179124652793757。
在过去30天内，WEB3 DECISION 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，WEB3 DECISION 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，WEB3 DECISION 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00179124652793757
|-1.99%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
WEB3 DECISION 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.03%
-1.99%
-4.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Web3 Decision white paper introduces a comprehensive platform designed to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology into everyday decision-making processes. This innovative project aims to provide a decentralized ecosystem that leverages smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance decision-making capabilities for individuals and organizations. Introduction Web3 Decision positions itself as a transformative force in the DeFi space, addressing the limitations of traditional decision-making models by offering a decentralized alternative. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures high-speed transactions and lower fees compared to other blockchain networks. Vision and Mission The vision of Web3 Decision is to democratize decision-making by providing tools and resources accessible to everyone. The mission is to create a transparent, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem where users can leverage AI and blockchain technologies to make informed decisions. By doing so, Web3 Decision aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, delivering innovative solutions that are transparent, safe, and efficient. Key Features Decentralized Decision-Making: The platform uses smart contracts to automate and secure decision-making processes. These self-executing contracts ensure trust and transparency. AI and ML Integration: By incorporating AI and ML algorithms, Web3 Decision analyzes large volumes of data to provide insights that aid decision-making. Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology ensures that all transactions and decisions are transparent and immutable, enhancing security and trust within the ecosystem. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, catering to both novice and experienced users. Components of Web3 Decision Smart Contracts: These are central to Web3 Decision, enabling automated, trustless transactions and decisions without intermediaries. AI and ML Algorithms: These technologies analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and provide actionable insights. Decentralized Applications (DApps): The platform supports various DApps that enhance its functionality, from financial management tools to decision-making aids. Use Cases Financial Decisions: Users can make informed investment decisions by leveraging AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency. Business Strategy: Organizations can use the platform to analyze market trends and optimize their business strategies. Personal Decisions: Individuals can use Web3 Decision for personal financial planning and other critical life decisions. Tokenomics The platform utilizes a native token, W3D, which serves multiple purposes: Governance: Token holders can vote on key decisions affecting the platform, fostering a democratic ecosystem. Staking and Rewards: Users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and incentivize participation. Transaction Fees: W3D tokens are used to pay for transaction fees within the ecosystem, ensuring seamless operations. Roadmap The development of Web3 Decision is planned in several phases: Q1 2025: Foundation and Community Growth Establish and expand community platforms on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter. Introduce special channels for discussions and token governance. Increase engagement with AMA sessions and exclusive events. List RWC Token on more decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Establish strategic partnerships with other crypto projects and influencers. Q2 2025: Ecosystem Development Introduce DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) for token holders to vote on major project decisions. Roll out advanced educational programs and content for token holders. Begin mentorship programs connecting experienced and new crypto investors. Develop and launch new use cases for the token in the ecosystem, such as staking or exclusive access to events. Q3 2025: Global Expansion and Scaling Implement a global marketing campaign to increase RWC Token's visibility. Target international communities and influencers. List RWC Token on major exchanges for increased liquidity and accessibility. Expand the reach of community-driven decisions and increase participation in governance. Q4 2025: Continuous Growth and Sustainability Focus on making RWC Token a sustainable project with long-term growth strategies. Provide regular updates to the community with transparent reports and project progress. Host global online and offline events, such as conferences or hackathons, to engage with the broader crypto ecosystem. Begin preparation for the next phase of the RWC Token project, including exploring new technological innovations and partnerships. Team and Partnerships The white paper highlights the experienced team behind Web3 Decision, comprising professionals with expertise in blockchain, AI, and finance. Strategic partnerships with other blockchain projects, AI developers, and financial institutions are crucial for the platform's success. Community Involvement Web3 Decision emphasizes the importance of community participation. Through regular updates, feedback mechanisms, and reward systems, the platform ensures that its development aligns with the needs and preferences of its users. Conclusion Web3 Decision aims to revolutionize decision-making by integrating DeFi, AI, and blockchain technologies. By providing a decentralized, transparent, and efficient platform, it empowers users to make better decisions and achieve their financial and personal goals.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 WEB3D 兑换 AUD
A$0.140824
|1 WEB3D 兑换 GBP
￡0.07129215
|1 WEB3D 兑换 EUR
€0.08537455
|1 WEB3D 兑换 USD
$0.088015
|1 WEB3D 兑换 MYR
RM0.3960675
|1 WEB3D 兑换 TRY
₺3.1192516
|1 WEB3D 兑换 JPY
¥13.71537745
|1 WEB3D 兑换 RUB
₽9.0268184
|1 WEB3D 兑换 INR
₹7.6203387
|1 WEB3D 兑换 IDR
Rp1,442.8686216
|1 WEB3D 兑换 PHP
₱5.1523981
|1 WEB3D 兑换 EGP
￡E.4.43331555
|1 WEB3D 兑换 BRL
R$0.52897015
|1 WEB3D 兑换 CAD
C$0.12586145
|1 WEB3D 兑换 BDT
৳10.6462944
|1 WEB3D 兑换 NGN
₦136.880928
|1 WEB3D 兑换 UAH
₴3.7036712
|1 WEB3D 兑换 VES
Bs4.75281
|1 WEB3D 兑换 PKR
Rs24.5227393
|1 WEB3D 兑换 KZT
₸46.4701597
|1 WEB3D 兑换 THB
฿3.04443885
|1 WEB3D 兑换 TWD
NT$2.89657365
|1 WEB3D 兑换 CHF
Fr0.08009365
|1 WEB3D 兑换 HKD
HK$0.6847567
|1 WEB3D 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.8854309