VolatilityX（VOLTX）代币经济学
VolatilityX（VOLTX）信息
VolatilityX is creating a fully open, AI-driven platform for financial data, analysis, and insights. Our guiding principle is democratizing access to the kinds of resources that have traditionally been too expensive or restricted for everyday investors. Think of it as an “open Bloomberg”—only here, users don’t pay steep fees for specialized terminals or get locked behind walled gardens. Instead, we gather market intelligence across asset classes—stocks, options, commodities, crypto, and more—and share it openly on social media and within our platform, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The motivation is simple: most individuals don’t have the same data and tools that big institutions enjoy. Retail investors log into platforms or apps hoping to manage their financial futures, but they’re often met with incomplete analysis, delayed advice, or poorly explained recommendations. What’s more, many brokers—though they hold fiduciary duties—can be biased, underinformed, or just stupid. They’re juggling too many clients, each with unique goals and risk profiles. As a result, many everyday investors either get dumbed-down advice or no personalized advice at all.
VolatilityX proposes a different path: AI Agents that scour countless data points, interpret market signals in real time, and deliver relevant insights or alerts to each user based on individual preferences. These Agents have no personal agenda, no need for a lunch break, and no impulse to sugarcoat a bad forecast or hype a stock. They operate purely on logic and data, helping people understand their options—without the complexity or hidden motives that plague many corners of finance
VolatilityX（VOLTX）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 VolatilityX（VOLTX）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
VolatilityX（VOLTX）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 VolatilityX（VOLTX）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 VOLTX 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
VOLTX 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 VOLTX 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VOLTX 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。