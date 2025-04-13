vankedisi 价格 (VANKEDISI)
今天 vankedisi (VANKEDISI) 的实时价格为 0.01895614 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.62M USD。VANKEDISI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
vankedisi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- vankedisi 当天价格变化为 +5.67%
- 其循环供应量为 85.59M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VANKEDISI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VANKEDISI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，vankedisi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0010178。
在过去30天内，vankedisi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，vankedisi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，vankedisi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0010178
|+5.67%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
vankedisi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.29%
+5.67%
-2.43%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 VND
₫486.05438574
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 AUD
A$0.0301402626
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 GBP
￡0.0144066664
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 EUR
€0.0166814032
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 USD
$0.01895614
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0837861388
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 TRY
₺0.7214706884
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 JPY
¥2.7203956514
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 RUB
₽1.5767717252
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 INR
₹1.6294697944
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 IDR
Rp315.9355402924
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 KRW
₩26.926249063
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 PHP
₱1.0839120852
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.9720708592
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 BRL
R$0.1110829804
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0261594732
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 BDT
৳2.298431975
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 NGN
₦30.1368504948
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 UAH
₴0.7830781434
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 VES
Bs1.34588594
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 PKR
Rs5.3037384106
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 KZT
₸9.7760605208
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 THB
฿0.6344620058
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.6136102518
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0695690338
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0153544734
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.146910085
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1759129792
|1 VANKEDISI 兑换 MXN
$0.384809642