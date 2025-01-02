什么是TruBadger (TRUBGR)

We believe that community is the commerce of the future. Imagine a tokenmunity coming together with the singular common focus of increasing the wealth of everyone involved! The blockchain is the perfect mechanism to allow this to happen. The TruBadger tokenomics allows the resources to assemble the best team that can then leverage the collective intelligence, finance, energy, network, and talent of the community and industry experts. We can develop innovations in the crypto and blockchain space and build out improved tools to make integration of the blockchain easier, more efficient, and accessible for all, allowing further expansion of the growth of the cryptoverse.

TruBadger (TRUBGR) 资源 官网