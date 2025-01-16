TOPIA 价格 (TOPIA)
今天 TOPIA (TOPIA) 的实时价格为 0.01974079 USD。目前其市值为 $ 25.73M USD。TOPIA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TOPIA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 170.97K USD
- TOPIA 当天价格变化为 +2.30%
- 其循环供应量为 1.30B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TOPIA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TOPIA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TOPIA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00044429。
在过去30天内，TOPIA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0044011716。
在过去60天内，TOPIA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0030174902。
在过去90天内，TOPIA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.005802355294292125。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00044429
|+2.30%
|30天
|$ +0.0044011716
|+22.29%
|60天
|$ +0.0030174902
|+15.29%
|90天
|$ +0.005802355294292125
|+41.63%
TOPIA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.02%
+2.30%
+27.78%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
## What is HYTOPIA HYTOPIA is a collaborative and independent video game built by various community members at the forefront of Minecraft's modding and third-party games ecosystem for the past decade. HYTOPIA centers around a Minecraft-like game engine and platform that modernizes player and creator experiences. HYTOPIA is developed from scratch in Rust for high performance and seamless play across platforms—PC, Mac, web browser, game consoles, and mobile devices. ## What makes HYTOPIA Unique HYTOPIA is free to play and brings a familiar experience for players through cosmetics, friends lists, chats, and play pages and provides an open development environment, flexible APIs, extensive support for custom content and backward compatibility with existing content, and ready-to-use monetization systems for creators. HYTOPIA is not associated with, endorsed by, or a partner of Minecraft, Mojang, or any related parties. ## History of HYTOPIA ArkDev and Temptranquil co-founded NFT Worlds in October 2021, introducing a blockchain layer to interconnect Minecraft servers. The innovative approach attracted ~100,000 active players in the first three months before Minecraft banned blockchain technology. NFT Worlds rebranded itself as HYTOPIA and is developing its Minecraft-like game engine. ## What's next for HYTOPIA HYTOPIA is nearing beta stages and laying the foundation to (1) support all modern Minecraft versions and protocols quickly, (2) make the onboarding and transition for players frictionless and ensure the lift to use existing creator content is next to nothing, and (3) progressively rollout HYTOPIA-specific features. ## What can $TOPIA be used for $TOPIA Token is the in-game currency for the HYTOPIA ecosystem. $TOPIA enables transactions and trades among players, Worlds, and other interactions and powers the HYTOPIA blockchain. With a limited supply of 5 billion tokens, it helps create a stable, incentive-driven platform for creators and players.
