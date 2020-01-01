Ternoa（CAPS）代币经济学
Ternoa（CAPS）信息
Memories are an essential part of who we are. If memory plays an essential role in shaping us, then the truth is that memory is by its very nature a partial thing, and only media such as images, sound and texts enable us to keep and remember our past. These supports also allow us to transmit memories to succeeding generations so that they can continue to celebrate the memory of those who have left. Memories are therefore precious goods that we must be able to treat as such. The paradox of the last few decades is to have succeeded in democratizing, thanks to digital technology, the production of memory-supports in an almost unlimited way, while at the same time having failed to offer solutions to preserve them over time. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult to store all the data we create about our lives in a secure and reliable way. A USB key or a hard disk can be easily lost; storage clouds do not guarantee a strong respect for privacy; printed photos see their colours fade, etc... Added to this is the difficulty of automatically and reliably transmitting them to third parties. How can we be sure that this video of myself, stored in some cloud, will be transmitted in 30 years, or after my death, to a loved one? In response to these needs, Capsule Corp. is developing the Ternoa Blockchain. Designed to store and eventually transmit data in a secure way, Ternoa uses the state-of-the-art technology to secure the contents and the proper triggering of data transfers.
Ternoa（CAPS）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Ternoa（CAPS）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Ternoa（CAPS）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Ternoa（CAPS）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 CAPS 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
CAPS 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 CAPS 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 CAPS 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。