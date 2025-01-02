Ternoa 价格 (CAPS)
今天 Ternoa (CAPS) 的实时价格为 0.00491489 USD。目前其市值为 $ 8.58M USD。CAPS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ternoa 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 227.29K USD
- Ternoa 当天价格变化为 +1.67%
- 其循环供应量为 1.75B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CAPS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CAPS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ternoa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ternoa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002889626。
在过去60天内，Ternoa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0086426409。
在过去90天内，Ternoa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0021132553739518523。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.67%
|30天
|$ +0.0002889626
|+5.88%
|60天
|$ +0.0086426409
|+175.85%
|90天
|$ +0.0021132553739518523
|+75.43%
Ternoa 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.31%
+1.67%
+0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Memories are an essential part of who we are. If memory plays an essential role in shaping us, then the truth is that memory is by its very nature a partial thing, and only media such as images, sound and texts enable us to keep and remember our past. These supports also allow us to transmit memories to succeeding generations so that they can continue to celebrate the memory of those who have left. Memories are therefore precious goods that we must be able to treat as such. The paradox of the last few decades is to have succeeded in democratizing, thanks to digital technology, the production of memory-supports in an almost unlimited way, while at the same time having failed to offer solutions to preserve them over time. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult to store all the data we create about our lives in a secure and reliable way. A USB key or a hard disk can be easily lost; storage clouds do not guarantee a strong respect for privacy; printed photos see their colours fade, etc... Added to this is the difficulty of automatically and reliably transmitting them to third parties. How can we be sure that this video of myself, stored in some cloud, will be transmitted in 30 years, or after my death, to a loved one? In response to these needs, Capsule Corp. is developing the Ternoa Blockchain. Designed to store and eventually transmit data in a secure way, Ternoa uses the state-of-the-art technology to secure the contents and the proper triggering of data transfers.
