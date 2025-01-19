TAY 价格 (TAY)
今天 TAY (TAY) 的实时价格为 0.00253058 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.33M USD。TAY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TAY 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 605.17K USD
- TAY 当天价格变化为 -50.72%
- 其循环供应量为 524.17M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TAY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TAY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002605213701416558。
在过去30天内，TAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TAY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002605213701416558
|-50.72%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TAY 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.55%
-50.72%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Introducing TAY, the new decentralized AI chatbot that builds on the lessons of Microsoft’s infamous Tay from 2016. While Microsoft’s Tay learned from real-time interactions but faced serious challenges from malicious users, we’ve created TAY with Fission’s decentralized AI framework to ensure a positive, transparent, and user-driven experience. Unlike its predecessor, TAY is equipped with robust safeguards, filtering systems, and community governance to prevent misuse. TAY is more than just a chatbot—it’s a fully customizable, user-driven conversational companion. Whether you’re seeking entertainment, motivation, or insightful chats, TAY adapts its personality, tone, and style based on your interactions, offering a unique experience every time. It seamlessly integrates with X (formerly Twitter), staying up to date with trending topics and memes, ensuring relevant and engaging conversations. Built on a decentralized framework, TAY prioritizes transparency and allows for continuous improvement driven by the community. Users can shape its traits, from humor and pacing to attitude, ensuring TAY matches their preferences. The integration of Web3 also guarantees the ethical handling of user data, preventing the exploitation seen with centralized systems. TAY represents the future of conversational AI: safe, adaptable, and community-driven. Join the next chapter in AI innovation on X, shape TAY’s personality, and explore the possibilities of decentralized, real-time learning with Fission-powered AI.
