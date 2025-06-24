Sync Network 价格 (SYNC)
今天 Sync Network (SYNC) 的实时价格为 0.00070087 USD。目前其市值为 $ 113.43K USD。SYNC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sync Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Sync Network 当天价格变化为 +7.52%
- 其循环供应量为 161.83M USD
今天内，Sync Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Sync Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000363479。
在过去60天内，Sync Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000885666。
在过去90天内，Sync Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001582117237633169。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0000363479
|-5.18%
|60天
|$ +0.0000885666
|+12.64%
|90天
|$ -0.0001582117237633169
|-18.41%
Sync Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.87%
+7.52%
-18.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Projects in the decentralized finance space started utilizing stake and proof-of-liquidity mechanics to develop a trustless economy but fundamental flaws have held these projects behind. The SYNC Network addresses these problems and offers a workable solution through tradeable stakes bonding Uniswap liquidity pairs with a fully trustless ERC-20 token (SYNC). SYNC enables users to earn interest by staking a cyptographic bond to Uniswap liquidity pair tokens (Crypto Bonds). Crypto Bonds are an NFT (ERC-721) token with collectible attributes, accruing interest rates, and the ability to separately trade and speculate on them within a secondary market. SYNC Network works to bring stability and risk mitigation to decentralized finance by solidifying a guarantee on holding liquidity pairs for an extended period of time. The Sync Network can help build a needed, stable foundation for the DeFi space and a fully functioning, more robust trustless economy. -- The SYNC Network is composed of two main contracts: the SYNC ERC-20 contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond investors. Despite being a long-term investment, Crypto Bonds do not share anything in common with traditional finance bonds. The name comes from the bonding of liquidity pairs and our own token. Crypto Bonds introduce proof of long-term position in DeFi liquidity pools, and will naturally strengthen the core of DeFi finance as a whole. They are a tradeable, long-term (90 days - 3 years) stake - bonding Uniswap liquidity-pair tokens together with SYNC. Deflation of the currency happens when Crypto Bonds are created, burning SYNC from the total supply. Using a Crypto Bond, an investor is able to lock liquidity-pair tokens with the corresponding dollar-to-dollar value in SYNC at some guaranteed interest rate of SYNC upon maturation. Dividend paying versions are also available. Therefore, this occurs in inflation, minting the principle plus interest. Crypto Bond Interest Rates SYNC balances itself through daily, self-correcting interest rates. Interest rates of bonds depends on three factors. 1. Total supply of sync in the market. 2. Duration of bond 3. Total bonded amount of that liquidity pair token Please see the full whitepaper and website https://www.syncbond.com for more information.
|1 SYNC 兑换 VND
₫18.44339405
|1 SYNC 兑换 AUD
A$0.0010723311
|1 SYNC 兑换 GBP
￡0.0005116351
|1 SYNC 兑换 EUR
€0.0006027482
|1 SYNC 兑换 USD
$0.00070087
|1 SYNC 兑换 MYR
RM0.0029716888
|1 SYNC 兑换 TRY
₺0.0277824868
|1 SYNC 兑换 JPY
¥0.1016471761
|1 SYNC 兑换 RUB
₽0.0551234255
|1 SYNC 兑换 INR
₹0.0602958461
|1 SYNC 兑换 IDR
Rp11.4896702928
|1 SYNC 兑换 KRW
₩0.9535616698
|1 SYNC 兑换 PHP
₱0.0398935204
|1 SYNC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0350715348
|1 SYNC 兑换 BRL
R$0.0038477763
|1 SYNC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0009601919
|1 SYNC 兑换 BDT
৳0.085646314
|1 SYNC 兑换 NGN
₦1.0866148306
|1 SYNC 兑换 UAH
₴0.0293454269
|1 SYNC 兑换 VES
Bs0.07218961
|1 SYNC 兑换 PKR
Rs0.198766732
|1 SYNC 兑换 KZT
₸0.3657980704
|1 SYNC 兑换 THB
฿0.0228974229
|1 SYNC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0206826737
|1 SYNC 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0025721929
|1 SYNC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0005677047
|1 SYNC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0054948208
|1 SYNC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0063428735
|1 SYNC 兑换 MXN
$0.0133375561