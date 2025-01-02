什么是Sturdy (STRDY)

What is the project about? Sturd is a lending protocol that accepts interest-bearing tokens as collateral, enabling yield farmers to take on up to 10x leverage! Lenders also receive a portion of yield farming profits to create the first positive-sum interaction where borrowers don't have to be charged interest to generate yield to attract lenders What makes your project unique? Sturdy is grounded in composability and creating a greater DeFi ecosystem as a whole. Sturdy integrates several protocols from across DeFi to provide yield farmers with leverage typically reserved for traders. Sturdy also held the title of the largest tokenless lending protocol on Ethereum for several months before airdropping $STRDY to our users and users from across DeFi. History of your project. Sturdy launched on Fantom of March 2022, launched on Ethereum in June 2022, has amassed over $30,000,000 in TVL at peak, released token to transition to DAO governance at the beginning of 2023 What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for?

Sturdy (STRDY) 资源 官网