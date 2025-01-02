staring robot 图标

$0.00048286
$0.00048286
+70.00%(1D)

今天 staring robot (SONNY) 的价格

今天 staring robot (SONNY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 482.75K USD。SONNY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
staring robot 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 128.48K USD
- staring robot 当天价格变化为 +70.00%
- 其循环供应量为 999.66M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 SONNY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SONNY 价格信息的首选平台。

staring robot (SONNY) 价格表现 USD

今天内，staring robot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00019883
在过去30天内，staring robot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，staring robot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，staring robot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00019883+70.00%
30天$ 0-52.12%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

staring robot (SONNY) 价格分析

staring robot 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0.00444034
$ 0.00444034

+1.94%

+70.00%

+226.55%

staring robot (SONNY) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 482.75K
$ 482.75K

$ 128.48K
$ 128.48K

999.66M
999.66M

什么是staring robot (SONNY)

Sonny is the friendly face of Web3 on the fast, scalable Solana blockchain, designed for those who believe in a future where humans and technology can thrive together. Whether you're a die-hard sci-fi fan, a crypto enthusiast, or someone who simply loves a great community, Sonny offers something unique: 🌌 Join the Story: With Sonny, you’re not just buying a coin; you're part of a narrative that combines AI, community spirit, and blockchain innovation. 🚀 Fast and Scalable: Built on Solana, Sonny transactions are lightning-fast and low-cost, making it easy to join, trade, and interact without the hassle. 🤖 Sci-Fi Nostalgia Meets Crypto Fun: Sonny brings together fans of futuristic tech and internet culture for a thrilling ride. With each buy, you’re joining a legion of supporters who see a fun future with technology at its core. 💬 Community-Driven: Sonny’s community is a blend of meme lovers, movie buffs, and tech optimists. Together, we’re creating a welcoming space where people can connect, laugh, and share. So if you're ready for a memecoin that’s more than just a trend, dive into Sonny and be part of something exciting, unpredictable, and undeniably unique. After all, in a world of rigid code, Sonny reminds us that a little rebellion—and a lot of fun—can go a long way.

staring robot (SONNY) 资源

官网

大家还在问：关于 staring robot (SONNY) 的其他问题

SONNY 兑换为当地货币

1 SONNY 兑换 AUD
A$--
1 SONNY 兑换 GBP
--
1 SONNY 兑换 EUR
--
1 SONNY 兑换 USD
$--
1 SONNY 兑换 MYR
RM--
1 SONNY 兑换 TRY
--
1 SONNY 兑换 JPY
¥--
1 SONNY 兑换 RUB
--
1 SONNY 兑换 INR
--
1 SONNY 兑换 IDR
Rp--
1 SONNY 兑换 PHP
--
1 SONNY 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
1 SONNY 兑换 BRL
R$--
1 SONNY 兑换 CAD
C$--
1 SONNY 兑换 BDT
--
1 SONNY 兑换 NGN
--
1 SONNY 兑换 UAH
--
1 SONNY 兑换 VES
Bs--
1 SONNY 兑换 PKR
Rs--
1 SONNY 兑换 KZT
--
1 SONNY 兑换 THB
฿--
1 SONNY 兑换 TWD
NT$--
1 SONNY 兑换 CHF
Fr--
1 SONNY 兑换 HKD
HK$--
1 SONNY 兑换 MAD
.د.م--