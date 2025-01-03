Spellfire 价格 (SPELLFIRE)
今天 Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 135.06K USD。SPELLFIRE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Spellfire 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 95.52K USD
- Spellfire 当天价格变化为 +1.15%
- 其循环供应量为 362.37M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SPELLFIRE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SPELLFIRE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Spellfire 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Spellfire 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Spellfire 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Spellfire 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.15%
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.83%
|60天
|$ 0
|+2.99%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Spellfire 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.69%
+1.15%
+0.46%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Spellfire is a unique Play-2-Earn collectible card game, proposing the first-ever hand-held NFT collection that can be placed in an actual drawer and generate passive income. Longing for realism, but being an NFT pioneer, Spellfire has moved time-tested concepts into the future to bridge the card fan generations together. Bringing nearly 30 years of history to the blockchain, whilst boasting an established community of avid and dedicated fans has led industry giants DAO Maker and Shima Capital to support the project as leading investors. Physical cards have a digital state, where some feature voice or gesture-empowered actions to create unique interactions for gamers avoiding age barriers, geo limits, and technology gaps. Spellfire’s interactive augmented reality cards are sure to create a unique feeling of immersion. Digital and physical cards are connected through a QR code printed on the back of each card, making them traceable, upgradable, and playable online and offline. The game connects three realities together - the Physical, the Digital and the Augmented reality. Ensuring that no one gets left behind, Spellfire is going multichain, making it one of the first to support multi chain NFTs. Imagine a “BSC vs Solana NFT battle” - it will be the new Spellfire’s reality. Limited edition NFT cards have been created to ensure that Spellfire’s community shares in the success of the game. Each card has been beautifully and uniquely illustrated and contains delicate artistic flourishes in addition to meticulous detailing. Every player is sure to find something to love. Original NFT cards are issued in playing card copies ranging from 1000 for legendary to 100,000 for common. Original NFT Card owners are eligible to earn up to 10x return on investment in passive income from the subsequent sales of cards, while also growing in value as a rare NFT. Unlike comparable NFTs on the market that offer little to no value to the long-term holder, Spellfire NFT cards allow the community to earn revenue through passive card ownership or active gameplay by earning Spellfire’s native $Spellfire token. The $Spellfire token is essential within the game’s ecosystem and offers owners various forms of utility. A total supply of 640,000,000 will be available with 128,000,000 reserved exclusively for distribution through in-game rewards and tournaments to ensure viable longevity for the game and its community. In addition to being Spellfire’s in-game currency for all forms of transactions, $Spellfire can also be staked, unlocking extra rewards for its holders.
