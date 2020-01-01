Spellfire（SPELLFIRE）代币经济学
Spellfire is a unique Play-2-Earn collectible card game, proposing the first-ever hand-held NFT collection that can be placed in an actual drawer and generate passive income. Longing for realism, but being an NFT pioneer, Spellfire has moved time-tested concepts into the future to bridge the card fan generations together. Bringing nearly 30 years of history to the blockchain, whilst boasting an established community of avid and dedicated fans has led industry giants DAO Maker and Shima Capital to support the project as leading investors. Physical cards have a digital state, where some feature voice or gesture-empowered actions to create unique interactions for gamers avoiding age barriers, geo limits, and technology gaps. Spellfire’s interactive augmented reality cards are sure to create a unique feeling of immersion. Digital and physical cards are connected through a QR code printed on the back of each card, making them traceable, upgradable, and playable online and offline. The game connects three realities together - the Physical, the Digital and the Augmented reality. Ensuring that no one gets left behind, Spellfire is going multichain, making it one of the first to support multi chain NFTs. Imagine a “BSC vs Solana NFT battle” - it will be the new Spellfire’s reality. Limited edition NFT cards have been created to ensure that Spellfire’s community shares in the success of the game. Each card has been beautifully and uniquely illustrated and contains delicate artistic flourishes in addition to meticulous detailing. Every player is sure to find something to love. Original NFT cards are issued in playing card copies ranging from 1000 for legendary to 100,000 for common. Original NFT Card owners are eligible to earn up to 10x return on investment in passive income from the subsequent sales of cards, while also growing in value as a rare NFT. Unlike comparable NFTs on the market that offer little to no value to the long-term holder, Spellfire NFT cards allow the community to earn revenue through passive card ownership or active gameplay by earning Spellfire’s native $Spellfire token. The $Spellfire token is essential within the game’s ecosystem and offers owners various forms of utility. A total supply of 640,000,000 will be available with 128,000,000 reserved exclusively for distribution through in-game rewards and tournaments to ensure viable longevity for the game and its community. In addition to being Spellfire’s in-game currency for all forms of transactions, $Spellfire can also be staked, unlocking extra rewards for its holders.
Spellfire（SPELLFIRE）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Spellfire（SPELLFIRE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Spellfire（SPELLFIRE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Spellfire（SPELLFIRE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SPELLFIRE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SPELLFIRE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 SPELLFIRE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SPELLFIRE 代币的实时价格吧！
