SONE 价格 (SONE)
今天 SONE (SONE) 的实时价格为 0.991944 USD。目前其市值为 $ 477.69K USD。SONE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SONE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 34.35K USD
- SONE 当天价格变化为 +5.72%
- 其循环供应量为 480.24K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SONE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SONE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SONE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.053707。
在过去30天内，SONE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，SONE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SONE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.053707
|+5.72%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SONE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.49%
+5.72%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Sake Finance is an integrated liquidity protocol on Soneium. Sake is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance, where different modules work together seamlessly to provide the smoothest user experience. At launch, Sake Finance is going live with 3 different modules: Lending and Borrowing: Our lending and borrowing protocol is the backbone of the Sake ecosystem. It offers a diverse range of assets and provides the main source of liquidity that drives the rest of the protocol. It also implements solutions such as E-Mode to enhance portfolio return and efficiency. Overcollateralized Stablecoin: The second piece of the puzzle is our overcollateralized stablecoin, securely backed by yield-bearing tokens of the lending protocol. This stablecoin offers not only a reliable store of value but also extreme composability, enabling users to generate superior returns across our partner protocols. Leveraged Liquidity Strategies (LLS): Sake Finance's leveraged liquidity strategies offer an effortless way to leverage your assets, utilizing the liquidity and versatility of our lending, borrowing, and stablecoin. Powered by an innovative isolated smart contract design, these strategies offer users customizability while minimizing the complexity—perfect for both DeFi novices and veterans alike. The New Era of DeFi: Modular Integration The future of DeFi lies in integrated solutions that provide the seamless, user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges—without the custodial risks. Sake Finance is leading this charge by offering a fully integrated suite of decentralized financial tools within a single platform. From lending and borrowing to stablecoin and automated strategies, everything you need is in one place. This unified approach ensures that users can navigate their DeFi journey effortlessly, with complete control over their assets.
