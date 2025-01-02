SIZE 图标

SIZE 价格 (SIZE)

USD

SIZE (SIZE) 实时价格图表

$0.00309162
$0.00309162$0.00309162
+2.80%(1D)

今天 SIZE (SIZE) 的价格

今天 SIZE (SIZE) 的实时价格为 0.00309162 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.01M USD。SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SIZE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.93K USD
- SIZE 当天价格变化为 +2.89%
- 其循环供应量为 973.33M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 SIZE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SIZE 价格信息的首选平台。

SIZE (SIZE) 价格表现 USD

今天内，SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010333075
在过去60天内，SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1173329832
在过去90天内，SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00298336589440341083

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+2.89%
30天$ -0.0010333075-33.42%
60天$ +0.1173329832+3,795.19%
90天$ +0.00298336589440341083+2,755.89%

SIZE (SIZE) 价格分析

SIZE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.0028525
$ 0.0028525$ 0.0028525

$ 0.00311758
$ 0.00311758$ 0.00311758

$ 0.02052368
$ 0.02052368$ 0.02052368

-0.73%

+2.89%

+50.59%

SIZE (SIZE) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 3.01M
$ 3.01M$ 3.01M

$ 8.93K
$ 8.93K$ 8.93K

973.33M
973.33M 973.33M

什么是SIZE (SIZE)

Introducing our distinguished digital asset, distinguished by the ticker symbol $SIZE and meticulously crafted within the Solana ecosystem. As a pioneering meme token, our platform boldly underscores the significance of size, affirming that it is indeed a crucial factor in the evolving landscape of digital assets. Investing in $SIZE is an endorsement of not just the meme token trend but a conscious choice to align with a project that recognizes the pivotal role size plays in the broader context of digital assets. Our commitment to transparency, innovation, and community engagement sets us apart as a project poised for sustained growth. In conclusion, the $SIZE token is more than just a meme; it symbolizes a strategic investment within the Solana ecosystem, backed by a commitment to technological excellence and a nuanced understanding of the evolving dynamics within the blockchain industry. By integrating $SIZE into your portfolio, you are not only embracing the humor and relatability of a meme token but also aligning with a project that places size at the forefront of its narrative within the digital asset landscape.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

SIZE (SIZE) 资源

官网

大家还在问：关于 SIZE (SIZE) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

SIZE 兑换为当地货币

1 SIZE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0049775082
1 SIZE 兑换 GBP
0.002473296
1 SIZE 兑换 EUR
0.0029679552
1 SIZE 兑换 USD
$0.00309162
1 SIZE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0138195414
1 SIZE 兑换 TRY
0.1091651022
1 SIZE 兑换 JPY
¥0.4854152562
1 SIZE 兑换 RUB
0.3446847138
1 SIZE 兑换 INR
0.2651373312
1 SIZE 兑换 IDR
Rp49.8648317286
1 SIZE 兑换 PHP
0.1790357142
1 SIZE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1569615474
1 SIZE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0192298764
1 SIZE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0044519328
1 SIZE 兑换 BDT
0.36944859
1 SIZE 兑换 NGN
4.7783769558
1 SIZE 兑换 UAH
0.1301881182
1 SIZE 兑换 VES
Bs0.15767262
1 SIZE 兑换 PKR
Rs0.861634494
1 SIZE 兑换 KZT
1.6228840866
1 SIZE 兑换 THB
฿0.1059189012
1 SIZE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1016833818
1 SIZE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002782458
1 SIZE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0240218874
1 SIZE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0312562782