SIZE 价格 (SIZE)
今天 SIZE (SIZE) 的实时价格为 0.00309162 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.01M USD。SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SIZE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.93K USD
- SIZE 当天价格变化为 +2.89%
- 其循环供应量为 973.33M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SIZE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SIZE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010333075。
在过去60天内，SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1173329832。
在过去90天内，SIZE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00298336589440341083。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.89%
|30天
|$ -0.0010333075
|-33.42%
|60天
|$ +0.1173329832
|+3,795.19%
|90天
|$ +0.00298336589440341083
|+2,755.89%
SIZE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.73%
+2.89%
+50.59%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Introducing our distinguished digital asset, distinguished by the ticker symbol $SIZE and meticulously crafted within the Solana ecosystem. As a pioneering meme token, our platform boldly underscores the significance of size, affirming that it is indeed a crucial factor in the evolving landscape of digital assets. Investing in $SIZE is an endorsement of not just the meme token trend but a conscious choice to align with a project that recognizes the pivotal role size plays in the broader context of digital assets. Our commitment to transparency, innovation, and community engagement sets us apart as a project poised for sustained growth. In conclusion, the $SIZE token is more than just a meme; it symbolizes a strategic investment within the Solana ecosystem, backed by a commitment to technological excellence and a nuanced understanding of the evolving dynamics within the blockchain industry. By integrating $SIZE into your portfolio, you are not only embracing the humor and relatability of a meme token but also aligning with a project that places size at the forefront of its narrative within the digital asset landscape.
