ShibaKeanu 价格 ($SHIBK)
今天 ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$SHIBK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ShibaKeanu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 257.34 USD
- ShibaKeanu 当天价格变化为 +0.64%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $SHIBK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $SHIBK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ShibaKeanu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ShibaKeanu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，ShibaKeanu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，ShibaKeanu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.64%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.37%
|60天
|$ 0
|+7.73%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ShibaKeanu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.41%
+0.64%
-6.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"What is the project about? $SHIBK ShibaKeanu is a BNB-based meme token inspired by Shiba Inu with a charitable nature. 888 trillion tokens exist, with 444 trillion to be sent to charity(ies) for charitable purposes. The community governs the token's future through a voting mechanism. The project emphasizes community control and evolution over time. The four founders are each successul entrepreneurs in their respective fields, with a collaborative vision to create a legacy through the token. What makes your project unique? $SHIBK distinguishes itself as a charitable token from its inception. Rooted in the visionary outlook and philanthropic ethos of its creators, $SHIBK emerges as a beacon of enduring significance. With its sights set on addressing global socio-economic challenges, $SHIBK not only aims to make a tangible impact but also to establish a precedent for future meme tokens, setting a new standard in the crypto community. History of the project: On March 25, 2024, the $SHIBK token initiated its presale phase, hosted on Pinksale, as part of a week-long pre-launch campaign. Remarkably, trading opened to an enthusiastic response, with half of the 200 BNB hard cap secured within a mere 44 minutes. By March 27, 2024, just two days later, the presale had fully subscribed, hitting the 200 BNB market hard cap, prompting an immediate launch on Pancakeswap. To safeguard the token's launch from potential threats such as bots and opportunistic actors, the development team devised a vesting mechanism for presale participants. This mechanism mandated a 40-day waiting period for purchasers to receive their full token allocation, underscoring the team's commitment to project security and integrity. The token has been steadily trending since launch and has reached just under 3x value with over 600 holders. What's next for your project? The founder’s recently funded the token's first Centralized Exchange (CEX), choosing P2B, and they are currently working with P2B to laun
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 USD
$--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHIBK 兑换 MAD
.د.م--