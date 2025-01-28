什么是Salute (SLT)

The XRP Salute project is a community-driven initiative built on the XRP Ledger, designed to unite and celebrate the XRP community. It introduces the SALUTE token, symbolizing the collective determination and success of the XRP Army. The project encourages community engagement through challenges, rewards, and milestone celebrations as XRP reaches new price levels. With 100 billion SALUTE tokens, it mirrors XRP’s supply, emphasizing shared belief and growth. The token also supports future integrations like Travala for booking travel and includes a portion allocated to charitable initiatives. Built on the XRP Ledger, SALUTE ensures fast, low-cost transactions, offering a practical, scalable solution for users. Ultimately, XRP Salute is about fostering unity, celebrating growth, and empowering the community to contribute to the success of XRP’s journey.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Salute (SLT) 资源 白皮书 官网